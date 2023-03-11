Another away defeat for Inter, beaten 2-1 at the Peak and expected on Tuesday by Porto in the Champions League. Inzaghi’s analysis: “We are disappointed, I take responsibility for the defeat. We couldn’t have been 0-0 at half-time. The penalty takers? They are Lautaro and Lukaku, but I would dwell on the 28-30 shots on target…”. And on the difficulties away from San Siro: “It’s a trend that doesn’t satisfy us, tonight we should have been meaner” SPEZIA-INTER 2-1, GOALS AND HIGHLIGHTS – REPORT CARDS

Another misstep away and eighth defeat in the league for theInter. The difficulties continue away from San Siro for the Nerazzurri, beaten 2-1 at the Peak despite a match managed positively but with too many untapped opportunities. He talked about it Simone Inzaghi at the end of the match: “There is disappointment, it will be a bad night but on Tuesday we have an eighth of the Champions League. It’s a defeat that hurts, but it came in different ways than the others. Maybe more malice was needed: we couldn’t have been 0-0 at half-time. Football doesn’t make discounts, we have a duty to move forward. I take responsibility for the defeat, the boys gave everything. There was no cynicism. You come out stronger from defeats, unfortunately more have come this year. The result obviously doesn’t satisfy us.”

“Lautaro and Lukaku are the penalty takers” deepening

The highlights of Spezia-Inter 2-1 Three penalties whistled by Marinelli at the Peak, two for the Nerazzurri but only one converted: Lautaro had the first saved by Dragowski, while Lukaku had scored the provisional 1-1. “Lautaro and Romelu are our penalty takers – said Inzaghi -, from time to time who will play we will choose but on the first occasion Dragowski was very good. I would dwell on the 28-30 shots on goal, we deserved the goal earlier. On their doubling we shouldn’t have conceded that penalty.” See also Inter after the Champions League? Only one knockout In Turin against the away taboo

“We have to change the trend away from home” deepening

The report cards of Spezia-Inter 2-1 Inzaghi’s analysis continued as follows: “It’s a defeat that doesn’t suit us the way we played on the pitch. We went to say hello to our fans, who weren’t happy, but the team gave everything on the pitch. We created so much tonight, it hurts us. Good start with a convinced approach. We took two shots on goal and as many goals, there’s something to fix”. And inevitably attention shifts to the difficulties away: “There was little to save in Bologna. We know our path at San Siro and we have to change that away. It’s a trend that doesn’t satisfy us, we needed more malice for everything we’ve produced. Fortune? I don’t believe it, she needs to be looked for. We had to be tougher and more determined. We’ve been thinking about Tuesday since Saturday.”

A league Serie A standings In anticipation of the 26th day, another misstep away from Inter, beaten 2-1 at the Peak. Waiting for the match against Atalanta, Napoli remain at +15 on 2nd place. In the queue, Spezia brings the advantage over Verona third from last to 6 points. Here is the updated standings with the Lega Serie A classification. SEE ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS OF SERIE A 1) NAPOLI 65 points

25 games played

58 goals scored

16 conceded 2) INTER 50 points

26 games played

47 goals scored

30 suffered 3) LAZIO 48 points

25 games played

41 goals scored

19 conceded See also Inter, that's not the case: waste, bad luck, nervousness and tired key men