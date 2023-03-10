Home Sports Spezia Inter on TV and streaming: where to watch the match
Spezia Inter on TV and streaming: where to watch the match

The numbers of Spezia and Inter

L’Inter remained undefeated in the previous five in Serie A against Spezia, thank you to four hits and a draw; the nerazzurri scored on aggregate 11 rarely against the Ligurians, against only three goals conceded. The challenge al Peak between Spezia and Inter in Serie A has never been played at the weekend: the first encounter was a 1-1 draw on Wednesday 21 April 2021, followed by a 3-1 success for the Nerazzurri on Friday 15 April 2022. TheInter have not found success in five of their last six away matches against Ligurian opponents in Serie A (D4, L1), after having won all the previous six. The Spezia is the only team that hasn’t scored a single goal with substitute players in the big five European leagues 2022/23; on the other hand, Inter have seven goals from players who have entered the match in progress in this Serie A, fewer only than Napoli (12), Fiorentina (11) and Udinese (eight). No team attempted more headers than Inter in this Serie A (81), while the Spezia is the formation that has suffered the most shots with this fundamental (64). The curiosity: Lautaro Martinez was involved in six goals against Spezia (three goals and three assists), more than any other opponent currently in the competition; in fact, in general, he only actively participated in more goals against Cagliari (nine: eight goals and one assist).

Where to see Spezia-Inter on TV

The match between Spezia and Inter valid for the 26th day of Serie A will be broadcast Friday 10 March at 8.45pm live on apps on DAZN, available in the section Sky Q apps. Sky Q subscribers (via satellite or via internet) who are also DAZN customers, will be able to access the DAZN offer also with voice control, using the “Open DAZN” command, conveniently in one place and with a single device, without having to change the remote control . The match is also visible on ZONA DAZN, available on channel 214 of the Sky remote control. To view the ZONA DAZN channel, DAZN customers must subscribe to a specific option available within the “my account” area on dazn.com. To subscribe to DAZN and activate the option to watch the ZONA DAZN channel on Sky, go to dazn.com/sky and follow the instructions for subscribing.

