Lazio conquers the fourth consecutive success in the championship and consolidates the second place in the standings. Sarri’s team beat Spice at the Peak by 3-0. The hosts got off to a good start, hitting the crossbar with Bourabia. But as the minutes go by, Lazio comes out: Ampadu extends Felipe Anderson, it is a penalty that Immobile converts. In the second half Felipe Anderson signs the 2-0 and in the final Marcos Antonio closes the match with his third goal

