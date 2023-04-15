Of Sports editorial team

Lazio wins again, this time on the Spezia field. Goals from Immobile, Felipe Anderson and Marcos Antonio were decisive

This Lazio it doesn’t stop anymore. After beating the Juventusthe biancocelesti also impose themselves on the field of Spice (3-0 the final result). Goals by Immobile on rigor and of Felipe Andersonwho in the second half closes the accounts before the trio in the 89th minute marco anthony. For the team of Sarri it is the fourth success in a row, the seventh in the last eight Serie A matches. While waiting for Napoli’s commitment (on the pitch at the Maradona against Verona), the points behind the leaders drop to 13, while those ahead of Milan and Inter rise to 9 and 10 respectively (Qualification for the next Champions League is increasingly secure).

Furthermore, Romagnoli and his teammates close another match without conceding a goal (the number 18 out of the 30 total played in the league)