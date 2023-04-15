Home Sports Spezia-Lazio result 0-3, goals from Immobile, Felipe Anderson and Marcos Antonio – breaking latest news
Sports

Spezia-Lazio result 0-3, goals from Immobile, Felipe Anderson and Marcos Antonio – breaking latest news

by admin
Spezia-Lazio result 0-3, goals from Immobile, Felipe Anderson and Marcos Antonio – breaking latest news
Of Sports editorial team

Lazio wins again, this time on the Spezia field. Goals from Immobile, Felipe Anderson and Marcos Antonio were decisive

This Lazio it doesn’t stop anymore. After beating the Juventusthe biancocelesti also impose themselves on the field of Spice (3-0 the final result). Goals by Immobile on rigor and of Felipe Andersonwho in the second half closes the accounts before the trio in the 89th minute marco anthony. For the team of Sarri it is the fourth success in a row, the seventh in the last eight Serie A matches. While waiting for Napoli’s commitment (on the pitch at the Maradona against Verona), the points behind the leaders drop to 13, while those ahead of Milan and Inter rise to 9 and 10 respectively (Qualification for the next Champions League is increasingly secure).
Furthermore, Romagnoli and his teammates close another match without conceding a goal (the number 18 out of the 30 total played in the league)

April 14, 2023 (change April 14, 2023 | 22:42)

© breaking latest news

See also  NBA, Steph Curry decisive: triple and block in 10 seconds. VIDEO

You may also like

more and more teams choose charter flights –...

Santa Clara City Councilmember Indicted for Lying Under...

McClean broke the autism taboo in football —...

Who Won The 2023 WNBA Draft?

First Marathon | Advice

Tensions with typhus, escort to De Laurentiis –...

Nunnally gives sixth place to Partizan

68-year-old Wang Xiuping: Practicing Taijiquan to enrich her...

Spezia-Lazio, Immobile: ‘I was missing the goal, now...

Jokić, Embiid, Antetokounmpo finalists for NBA MVP award

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy