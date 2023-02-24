Spezia has chosen the new coach . After the release of Luca Gotti , the Ligurian club took a few days to choose the replacement, but now it’s also official. It’s about Leonardo Simple who will lead the Eagles until the end of the current season, with automatic extension until 30 June 2025 in case of salvation . Together with Semplici, reads the press release issued by the club, they will be there Andrea Consumi as assistant coach, the athletic trainer Yuri Fabbrizzi and technical collaborators Rossano Casoni e Alessio Rubicini . In the afternoon Semplici will direct the first training session and on Sunday 26 February he will be on the bench in the away game in Udine.

The “wizard” of salvations?

After three years at the helm of the Spring of FiorentinaIn the 2014 Semplici is hired by Spalwho will guide you in the climb from Lega Pro to Serie A, where he will conquer two consecutive salvations. On 10 February 2020 he was sacked after 3 consecutive defeats and the last place in the standings. In February of 2021 is signed by Cagliari to replace Di Francesco and with the Sardinian team he will conquer an unexpected salvation after recovering a 10-point lead at Benevento. The following season, however, he was sacked in September after collecting just one point in the first three league games. Now Semplici will start again from Spezia, which currently occupies the 17th position in the league.