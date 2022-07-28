An excellent test for Gotti’s team.

Spezia wins and convinces against Padova. Caldara, Strelec, Podgoreanu, Agudelo and Antiste drop the “manita” all’Euganeo in a friendly against an opponent of a lower category but who nevertheless behaved well staying in the game almost until the end. An excellent test for Gotti’s team which, despite losing Green due to a muscle injury, draws excellent indications from the match.

In the first half the Spezia immediately channels the game on its tracks. After 6 ‘Caldara scores his first goal with the eagles’ shirt, making sure he is on time for the appointment with the ball from Verde’s feet. The playmaker left the field a few minutes later due to a muscle problem. Padova finds the equalizer in the 16 ‘with a goal by Gagliano that anticipates Zoet. His colleague Donnarumma saves the result on two more occasions before capitulating again in the 25th minute. Strelec at the first ball touched, scores the 2-1 that brings the teams to rest. In the second half, a whirlwind of changes but it is still Spezia to hold the match firmly in hand, touching the goal with Strelec and finding it with Podgoreanu who with a precise diagonal marks the 3-1. Padova tries to shorten but collapses in the final when, in full recovery, two more goals arrive. At 92 ‘Agudelo slalomizes and drops the poker and a minute later Antiste completes the “manita” with a tap in on conclusion countered by Strelec’s pole.

Net of the result, a lot of good feedback for Gotti. The coach continues to insist on 3-5-2, a module that seems to enhance Caldara's qualities, both in the defensive and offensive areas. After all, the boy appeared and imposed himself on the great football as a central three-way defense with Gasperini. Antiste, deployed a few meters ahead of the Motta era, confirms the good that has been seen in this glimpse of the pre-season but the real revelation is Ellertson. After winning the training camp in Santa Cristina Valgardena, the very young Icelandic midfielder, born in 2002, proves he can aspire to a place in the squad. The next test is with the French of Angers. Then he will get serious. Como in the Italian Cup.

July 27, 2022 (change July 27, 2022 | 23:08)

