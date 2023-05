Milan’s Champions League race gets complicated and is stopped by Spezia. The Ligurians find a victory that had been missing for eight games: the last one, dated March 10, was with the other Milanese, Inter. Among the ranks of La Spezia excellent performances by Esposito and Wisniewski, both on their respective first goals in Serie A. Theo Hernandez and Tonali save themselves in Milan, Rebic’s game is bad. Paolo Ciarravano’s report cards. TABLE AND HIGHLIGHTS OF SPEZIA-MILAN