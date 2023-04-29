Spezia-Monza 0-2: video, goals and highlights

A victory was needed to respond to Lecce’s success and above all to keep Verona at a distance. Spezia loses at home to Monza and complicates their path to salvation. Semplici’s team nearly took the lead with Kovalenko. Ciurria scores for Monza and Amian nearly equalizes. In the second half, Spezia tries to rebalance the match but to no avail and in the final Carlos Augusto closes the match on 2-0

report cards