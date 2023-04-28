Spezia Monza, the probable formations of the Serie A match

For the match against Monza, Semplici must give up Maldini. Green plays instead of him. Palladino seems oriented to deploy Mota in attack instead of Petagna while the pair of central midfielders made up of Pessina and Rovella are not touched. Live on Sky Sport Calcio and NOW TV at 8.45pm. Available on Sky Go, also in HD

After the Via del Mare match, the challenge of the Picco tra will also be decisive for the purposes of the salvation race Spice and Monza. Semplici’s team is closely followed by Verona just one point away but also only one point behind Lecce. Therefore, Semplici hopes for a victory against Monza to continue the path towards remaining in Serie A. The Ligurian coach will certainly have to give up Daniel Maldiniin his place starting shirt for Verde. Il Monza arrives at the ‘peak’ after the comeback success against Fiorentina. Palladino’s team wants to continue enriching a season already full of satisfactions. Up front Mota favorite over Petagna, no doubts about the pair of Pessina-Rovella midfielders. Live on Sky Sport Calcio and NOW TV at 8.45pm. Available on Sky Go, also in HD.

Spice, Green in the smell of promotion The situation in the relegation zone has become quite complicated for Semplici’s team who obviously want to return to victory. The coach of the Ligurians monitors the situation of Dragowski e Zurkowskipossible recoveries. Who will definitely not be there against Monza is Daniel Maldini: hamstring injury for the AC Milan playmaker who will need at least two weeks off. Up front then an almost safe shirt for Daniele Verde. Bastoni dances between defense and midfield. Reca is also a candidate behind while Ampadu returns to the center who will have Nikolaou by his side as usual. In the median risks Esposito. See also How the case of racist insults to Romelu Lukaku ended SPEZIA (4-3-3), the probable formation: Zoet; North, Ampadu, Nikolaou, Bastoni; Bourabia, Ekdal, Esposito; Gas, Shomurodov, Green. All. Simplicity

Monza, Mota still on pole At ‘Monzello’ the training week began with separate sessions for Pablo Marì and Samuele Birindelli. Obviously attention paid to the central defender who, however, barring surprises, should be a regular owner. The super comeback against Fiorentina can tell us a lot in terms of anti-Spezia training starting with Blame it who can be confirmed as an attacking midfielder alongside Goats. The duo Rovella-Pessina it doesn’t seem like a rotation, Ciurria will still act in the right lane while Dany is attacking Mota can still be regarded as the favorite with Petagna who remains in the running for a jersey. MONZA (3-4-2-1), the probable formation: Gregory’s; Izzo, Pablo Mari, Caldirola; Ciurria, Pessina, Rovella, Carlos Augusto; Colpani, Caprari; Danny Mota. All. Palladino