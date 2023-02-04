“Only the results are capable of writing history. This is why we must continue to achieve results, because there are strong teams that can start a path like ours and if we slow down, they’re on top of us». Thus the Napoli coach Luciano Spalletti on the eve of the away game in La Spezia. “We need awareness”, insists the blue coach meeting the press. «At the beginning of the season – Spalletti said referring to the 17 wins, 2 draws and one defeat out of 20 games played – it was said that we would not have followed this path, nobody thought that we would have finished the first round with 50 points. But there are still 54 points available, it’s early to make things happen. We now think that another of the six top teams can also follow this path and therefore we have an obligation to continue to achieve results».





“The Milan derby? I think only of us” Tomorrow in Napoli’s away game in La Spezia «the trap game exists if we make speeches that concern easy victories, already projecting us towards a crackling final», added Spalletti. Who then replied with his usual frankness to those who asked him if he was paying attention to the outcome of the Milan derby. «The Milan derby? Spezia doesn’t care about the derby at all, we think they are interested in the salvation points that the history of the club and the city deserve. I’ve been there – continued Spalletti – and I know how much time they dedicate to the team. We have to focus on a very important match, they are good at dribbling, they have technical and fast players, they know how to gain ground quickly, they have got a fast striker. We must be preventive, play the game but at the same time – he concluded – we must be quick to run backwards on their sudden verticalizations ». See also In Europe only 17% of television directors are women, less in Italy - Magazine

