The bianconeri buy full-back Joao Moutinho, born in 1998, from the MLS franchise of Orlando City on a parameter. Exactly the club where an old acquaintance of our championship also plays: Pato, who congratulates the black and whites

Betting on players, possibly young and with prospects, without relying on loans. This is the main road followed by Spezia, who can look forward to January knowing that they have already scored the first of their market coups. As the new DS Macia had promised in recent weeks, the bianconeri are buying full-back Joao Moutinho, born in 1998, from Orlando City’s MLS franchise on a free transfer basis. Namesake of the Wolverhampton midfielder, Moutinho grew up in the youth academy of Sporting Lisbon, but moved to the United States at the age of twenty, first being selected in the draft by Los Angeles FC and then ending up in Florida, in the franchise from which he will leave at the end of December 2022 .

Duck’s teammate — The choice of the footballer is therefore to move to Italy and it seems that one of his teammates of the present is very happy with the Portuguese’s decision to get involved in Serie A. In fact, an old and much appreciated acquaintance of the our league, or Alexandre Pato. The former AC Milan player joined the Florida franchise in February 2021 and was able to work side by side with Moutinho in the two seasons he spent in MLS. And the Brazilian’s judgment is decidedly positive, as evidenced by a story published by the former AC Milan player on his Instagram profile, dedicated precisely to the new full-back from Spezia. See also DeRozan wins the ball in memory of his father's death. Guidance Lu: the main reason for the failure is lack of physical fitness.

Pato’s message — “One of the strongest players in the world of this new generation, Spezia wait and trust. You will see what you have taken. Great shot. Good luck Joao”. This is Pato’s message, which is both a wish to his now ex teammate for his future in Serie A, and above all a reassurance to Spezia on the goodness of his choice. After all, the Brazilian is one who is certainly able to judge a footballer, especially if he is a defender, considering that the Duck is still the attacker after all. So Moutinho arrives at the peak between Pato’s positive judgment, Gotti’s expectation and the club’s willingness to step up from January to aim for salvation. And with these references, one certainly cannot speak… of a second-rate purchase!

