Leonardo Semplici is approaching Spezia. After the sacking of Luca Gotti, the Ligurian club is looking for a new coach and has chosen Semplici to lead the team. This afternoon, February 20, there was a meeting between the club and the coach’s entourage to find the final agreement. The meeting between the two sides it was positive and a new meeting has been fixed for tomorrow. It should be the definitive one in which the closure will come.
Goal of salvation
It will then Leonardo Simple to collect the legacy of Luca Gotti. The former coach of Cagliari and Spal will start again with the team in fourth from bottom just two points clear of the relegation zone. Spezia comes from four defeats in their last five matches and on Sunday, February 26, they will be awaited by the difficult away Udine. The beginning of the Simple era is getting closer and closer.