Leonardo Semplici is approaching Spezia. After the sacking of Luca Gotti, the Ligurian club is looking for a new coach and has chosen Semplici to lead the team. This afternoon, February 20, there was a meeting between the club and the coach’s entourage to find the final agreement. The meeting between the two sides it was positive and a new meeting has been fixed for tomorrow. It should be the definitive one in which the closure will come.