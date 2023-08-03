Home » Spezia, slaps on the side of the Juve bus: daspo suspended
Sports

Spezia, slaps on the side of the Juve bus: daspo suspended

by admin
Spezia, slaps on the side of the Juve bus: daspo suspended

The Administrative Court of Liguria suspended the 1-year daspo to a La Spezia fan who, at the end of the Spezia-Juventus match on 02/19/2023, had – according to the thesis of the Police Headquarters – hit the players’ bus with a few fists juventini who was leaving the stadium Peak and, then, denied his personal details to the guardians of order who promptly arrived.

The thesis of the defender avv. Adami underlined how the client had more than anything else placed his hands on the side of the company bus and that in that circumstance (under the television cameras, in the presence of the police, in the absence of visiting supporters, escorted bus) any type of violent or threatening initiative was absolutely impossible to achieve.

As regards the immediately subsequent phase, i.e. the refusal to provide one’s personal details, the defense remarked that it is not a crime attributable to the course of conduct explicitly provided for by art. 6l. 401/89, following the thesis already proposed in the appeal 31/2023 when the Ligurian Tar again suspended the daspo in the hands of a Lazio fan also issued by the Quaestor of La Spezia.

In summary, the Administrative Court held that the disputed conduct (hitting the side of the coach with the hands and initial refusal to provide personal details) did not as a whole constitute the legal prerequisites for the adoption of the provision for expulsion from the stadiums .

I like:

Like Loading…

See also  3rd league: Another setback for VfL Osnabrück - Oldenburg also loses

You may also like

Cubs Continue to Dominate Offensively with Another Blowout...

Gigi Buffon was incomparable – Sportellate

TENNIS ONLINE: The Czechs are going to fight...

By plane with your dog: 5 tips for...

Brajkovic moves from Spain to Greece

There is great enthusiasm from everyone

Suspended Serie A, who will miss the 1st...

Feasible options! Sparta already knows who they can...

Jordi Alba’s Impactful Debut with Inter Miami: ‘What...

Shirt sponsor: Arsenal and Emirates renew until 2028...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy