Spezia, slaps on the side of the Juve bus: daspo suspended

The Administrative Court of Liguria suspended the 1-year daspo to a La Spezia fan who, at the end of the Spezia-Juventus match on 02/19/2023, had – according to the thesis of the Police Headquarters – hit the players’ bus with a few fists juventini who was leaving the stadium Peak and, then, denied his personal details to the guardians of order who promptly arrived.

The thesis of the defender avv. Adami underlined how the client had more than anything else placed his hands on the side of the company bus and that in that circumstance (under the television cameras, in the presence of the police, in the absence of visiting supporters, escorted bus) any type of violent or threatening initiative was absolutely impossible to achieve.

As regards the immediately subsequent phase, i.e. the refusal to provide one’s personal details, the defense remarked that it is not a crime attributable to the course of conduct explicitly provided for by art. 6l. 401/89, following the thesis already proposed in the appeal 31/2023 when the Ligurian Tar again suspended the daspo in the hands of a Lazio fan also issued by the Quaestor of La Spezia.

In summary, the Administrative Court held that the disputed conduct (hitting the side of the coach with the hands and initial refusal to provide personal details) did not as a whole constitute the legal prerequisites for the adoption of the provision for expulsion from the stadiums .

I like:

Like Loading…

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

