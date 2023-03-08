A pale sun warms the stadium Albert Peak of La Spezia for this match between home Spezia and Hellas Verona in which very heavy points are awarded in terms of salvation. The League takes care of mortifying the atmosphere which, in mad deference to the televisions, decides to move forward to lunchtime but this is not enough to discourage the home fans who, already on Thursday, had gone to the stadium to attend training at the gates opened in order to load the team.

Sunday, at the entrance of the twenty-two protagonists on the pitch, the Railway curve further raises and welcomes their favorites with a beautiful choreography that involves the rest of the stadium. The fear of losing, needless to deny it, is a specter that both sides would like to exorcise at any cost. The visiting fans from Verona also arrive in dribs and drabs, creating a nice eye-catcher in the segment dedicated to them, whose coupons have practically gone “sold out”.

The match on the pitch proceeds cautiously and barricaded in tired tactics that slowly lead to the end of the first half on the unchanged 0 to 0, obviously without great emotions. The choruses of the two supporters that enliven the environment are decidedly more sparkling and among which, it is worth mentioning, many teasing between the two sides. The Veronese fans, distinguished by the very bright yellow and blue colors, fill the curve with many flags and two poles to animate their presence gathered behind the banner HELLAS ARMY.

The second half sees a contest with decidedly more heated tones and the home fans who respond to the opponent with a beautiful scarf all over the sector, the visual culmination of these second rounds of hands which see support for the top-level players and with which they ask several times the victory, punctuating with repeated dry choruses and clapping.

However, the match ends goalless, with nothing else changing and with the visiting team who, after the triple whistle, goes under the curve to thank their supporters with a lot of throwing away shirts and shorts. Less fortunate in the outflow, given that as per local practice they are kept inside for a long time before letting them go again. A precious point for them, which keeps hopes of salvation alive, sort of match point for the Ligurian black-and-whites that could have been exploited better, but also an overall cheering test rich in colour, in which the values ​​expressed in the stands seemed to allude to anything but a narrow salvation.

Andrea Ferdani