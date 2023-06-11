Home » Spezia-Verona on TV and streaming: where to see the salvation playoff
Sports

Spezia-Verona on TV and streaming: where to see the salvation playoff

Spezia-Verona on TV and streaming: where to see the salvation playoff

Finishing level on points (31) in third from bottom place, Spezia and Verona extend their season by a further week to face the safety play-off. Reintroduced just this year, it hasn’t been played since 2004/2005, when it was even a derby. Considering only the 2000s, the previous ones are three (plus one) with Hellas already a positive protagonist ROMA-SPEZIA 2-1: GOALS AND HIGHLIGHTS MILAN-VERONA 3-1: GOALS AND HIGHLIGHTS

THE RELIEF-SAVING RETURNS

  • Verona and Spice they will play for their stay in Serie A in a scheduled play-off Sunday 11 June with a dry challenge on a neutral field
  • The tiebreaker was reintroduced just this year by the League, replacing the old rule of direct clashes (and secondly the goal difference) in case of equal points
  • A League council will decide today, June 5, the venue of the match: in case of a tie, it will go directly to the penalty shoot-out without going through extra time

THE PREVIOUS 2001 WITH VERONA

  • Limiting ourselves to the 2000s there are three precedents (plus one) of play-offs-salvation
  • In the 2000/2001 season he was the protagonist of his own Verona against Reggina. The two teams tied on points (37) with Lecce in 15th place, the last to qualify for relegation at the time. The Apulians were saved due to the detached ranking and the playoff was played between Hellas and amaranth with the double challenge formula

THE PREVIOUS 2001 – THE TWO RACES:

  • Verona-Reggina 1-0 (Laursen 61′)
  • Reggina-Verona 2-1 (Zanchetta 42′, Cozza 45’+1′, Cossato 86′ (V)). Verona was saved by the away goal rule
See also  Dazn, day of disruption. The platform apologizes and offers an alternative link

The return table:

  • Reggina (3-5-2): Taibi; Stovini, Vargas, Mezzano; Vicari, Zanchetta (63′ Veron), Mamede, Cozza, Morabito; Da Costa (32′ Marazzina), Bogdani (74′ Dionigi). All. Colomba
  • Verona (4-5-1): Ferron; Oddo, Gonnella, Laursen, Teodorani (69′ Melis); Camoranesi, Mazzola (46′ Cossato), G. Colucci, L. Colucci, Salvetti (77′ Adailton), Gilardino. Herds Perotti

