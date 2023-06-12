Spezia Verona, Zaffaroni: ‘Salvation crowning a great journey’

A long run-up for Marco Zaffaroni who arrived in Verona to support Marco Bocchetti after the disastrous first part of the season in which the Veronese had collected just 5 points. “Tonight was the culmination of this journey we have made. There is so much joy, so much happiness that we want to share with our fans, we made them happy tonight”.

What has happened since January?

“Great credit to these guys who always had the strength to believe in it, they didn’t give up anything, they fought with strength and perseverance. A really great feeling was created, a great relationship, we brought home this salvation which is truly a great result”.

What was it like working this year?

“I arrived alone and there was already a staff that had been working for years, guys of great value and the results of these years demonstrate it. The whole thing has led to this great result”.

Is there any player who surprised?

“Montipò is a golden boy, he deserves this satisfaction. We let many young players play, some seemed veterans like Ngonge who is in his first season in Serie A. We must be very happy about this. We are happy tonight for our fans who they supported us enormously. It was a difficult year for them too but we always felt their closeness, tonight they made themselves heard and we are happy to have given them this satisfaction”.