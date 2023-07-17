Home » Spilková fought in London with a virus and bad weather, she continues to hold 3rd place in LET
Czech golf number one Klára Davidson Spilková had to cope with a lingering virus, a previous game break and bad weather at the Aramco Team Series tournament in London at the end of last week. As the best of the five Czech participants in the competition, she took 36th place and continues to hold third place in the Ladies European Tour rankings. She said in a press release that she is already looking forward to this week’s heat at the La Sella Open in Alicante, Spain. After that, the Evian Championship major awaits her in France.

