A grand event that perfectly combines sports and health

A quintessential journey to drive the national fitness culture

A summit forum to promote the development of the health industry

A new engine to help the Kangyijian brand take off

Recently, Health Care Group joined hands with the Training Bureau of the General Administration of Sport of China to successfully hold the “Healthy China for Love and Transcendence” strategic cooperation press conference and the National Health Miles Tour in Beijing. The conference adopted the method of “on-site meeting + live broadcast”, and gathered in the “cloud” with customers from all over the country to witness this grand occasion.

Renew the leading edge and continue to write brilliantly

Yin Dakui, former vice minister of the Ministry of Health and chief expert on health education of the Ministry of Health, Lu Weipeng, deputy director of the Training Bureau of the General Administration of Sport of China, Dr. Pan, chairman of the Health Care Group, executive deputy general manager of the Health Care Group, and general manager of the Health Square Mr. Zhao, 2012 London Olympic Men’s Gymnastics Team Champion and 2011 World Championships Team Champion Zhang Chenglong; Pi Shangbo, Deputy Director of the Rehabilitation Center of the Training Bureau of the General Administration of Sport of China; Wei Jing, Deputy Director of the Career Development Division of the Training Bureau of the General Administration of Sport of China; Director Liu Xuan, Vice President of Clinical Medicine Branch of China National Association of Traditional Chinese Medicine, Member of Orthopedics Professional Committee of Beijing Association of Integrative Traditional Chinese and Western Medicine, Chief Physician Yu Jun of Beijing Dongcheng Traditional Chinese Medicine Hospital, Yuan Zhongshan, champion singer of Avenue of Stars and many other leaders and professionals attended the release meeting.

At the press conference, Dr. Pan, chairman of Health Care Group, signed a strategic cooperation agreement with Lu Weipeng, deputy director of the Training Bureau of the General Administration of Sport of China. Representatives of the Training Bureau of the General Administration of Sports of National Team Athlete Preparation Guarantee Product” honorary certificate. In the future, Health Care Group will continue to provide athletes with a variety of rehabilitation protection products, and together with the Training Bureau of the General Administration of Sports, will escort athletes.

Lu Weipeng, deputy director of the Training Bureau of the General Administration of Sport of China, awarded the honorary certificate of “Supplier of the Sports Training Bureau” to Dr. Pan, chairman of Kangyijian Group

Olympic champion Zhang Chenglong presented the honorary certificate of “National Team Athlete Preparation Guarantee Products of the Sports Training Bureau” to Mr. Zhao, the executive deputy general manager of the Health Care Group. I would like to express my heartfelt thanks to China Sports for its strong support and positive contributions to the national team’s athletes’ training guarantee work, and pointed out: “The training bureau has always taken the mission of providing the highest quality and most comprehensive services for athletes, and the choice of partners is also Be careful and choose the best from the best. In the past five years, K-Ekin’s products have provided high-quality guarantee for our athletes to create great results.”

Mr. Zhao, the executive deputy general manager of Health Care Group, also said at the meeting: “Health Health Group has never forgotten its original intention, and made contributions to Chinese sports in a down-to-earth manner. From the 2010 Guangzhou Asian Games, to the strategic cooperation with Guangdong Sports Bureau, to the cooperation with In cooperation with the Training Bureau of the General Administration of Sport of China, Health Care Health’s health products have been closely linked with the development of the national sports industry, and the group has been using its own strength to provide high-quality health protection for athletes. At the same time, Health Care Health will be “the world’s family health consultant” As a corporate vision, in response to the call of a healthy China, the perfect combination of health and sports, go deep into the community, and promote a healthy lifestyle into thousands of households.”

Olympic champion Zhang Chenglong also visited the press conference in person, shared with the audience the hardships and joys of being an athlete, and interpreted the true meaning of the Olympic spirit of faster, higher, stronger, and more united. He also expressed his gratitude to Health Care products for bringing high-quality health experience and rehabilitation protection to athletes.

“World champions choose champion products, and champion products empower champions.” Since the strategic cooperation with the Training Bureau of the General Administration of Sport of China in June 2018, Health Care has been upgraded from a sponsor of the Sports Training Bureau to a supplier of the Sports Training Bureau, and the Health Care series of rehabilitation products have also become preparation guarantee products for the national team athletes of the Sports Training Bureau. Kangyijian products have been stationed in the rehabilitation center of the Training Bureau, athletes’ apartments, veteran centers, etc., and are very popular among athletes.

Standing in another Olympic period, Kang Yijian joins hands with the Training Bureau of the General Administration of Sport of China, aiming at the 2023 Hangzhou Asian Games and the 2024 Paris Olympics, actively preparing for the games and creating success together.

Chiropractic Sharing Academic Feast

Spinal health is shared, and the health of the whole people. At the next spine summit forum, Yin Dakui, former vice minister of the Ministry of Health, Pi Shangbo, deputy director of the Rehabilitation Center of the Training Bureau of the General Administration of Sport of China, and Yu Jun, deputy chief physician of the Department of Orthopedics and Traumatology of Beijing Dongcheng Traditional Chinese Medicine Hospital, discussed “Healthy China–New Era” Keynote speeches were given on topics such as family health and chronic disease prevention, spine health and chronic disease prevention, warm and physical therapy and healthy exercise, which were well received by the audience.

Public welfare empowers the health of the whole people

With the conclusion of the strategic cooperation with the Sports and Training Bureau, Health Care Group’s first Health Culture Festival and the National Health Miles Activities are also officially launched. Yuan Zhongshan, the champion singer of the Avenue of Stars, sang the original song “National Fitness Dance” for this health culture. Thousands of people in the audience danced to the health exercise together with the song, and the atmosphere on the scene was pushed to a climax. Entering major communities across the country, set off a national fitness craze.

National fitness has become a national strategy and a new lifestyle. Health Care Group also hopes to bring health knowledge, health concepts and health products to thousands of families. Subsequently, Mr. Zhao, the executive deputy general manager of Kang Yijian Group, awarded the honorary certificate of health promotion ambassador to Yuan Zhongshan, the champion singer of the Avenue of Stars.

The future of brand power can be expected

In order to enhance the comprehensive brand influence and brand awareness of Health Care in the health industry, and to narrow the distance between Health Care and consumers, the signing ceremony of the brand promotion strategy of Health Health National Satellite TV was also launched simultaneously.

“Healthy China Transcends with Love–The press conference of the strategic cooperation between Kang Yijian and the Training Bureau of the General Administration of Sport of China and the launching ceremony of the National Health Miles came to a successful conclusion in the applause of the guests. This time, Kang Yijian and the Training Bureau continue to join hands. The perfect combination of Olympic spirit and champion quality, in the future, Kang Yijian will never give up the mission of undertaking the national health brand, and embark on a stable and long-term healthy road! Cheer for the Olympics and help healthy China!