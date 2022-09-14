TORTONA

There are so many Tortona and Pavia in the national basketball team that the other night, in Berlin, beating Serbia (96-84), he reached the qualification for the quarter-finals of the European Championships: tomorrow night (5.15 pm) against France they will play the access to the semifinals.

The driver was Marco Spissu, 27, who scored 22 points, of which 17 in the second half, his career high with the blue jersey. The play from Sassari, currently under Umana Reyer Venezia, was one of the protagonists of Bertram Tortona in the 2015/2016 season, which ended with the elimination in Game 5 in the quarter-finals against Brescia. Giampaolo Ricci, 31, from Armani Milano, who joined Bertram in 2016, also scored two points.

In Tortona, from 2014 to 2017, Edoardo Casalone da Valenza Po, 33, also passed as an assistant. When coach Gianmarco Pozzecco was sent off in the 25th minute, Edoardo was called to lead the team.

A satisfaction for the president of the Leoni Marco Picchi, who was in Berlin together with coach Marco Ramondino, guest of the clinic organized by Fiba Europe, and the assistant coach Massimo Galli: “As a fan – explains Picchi – it was a wonderful evening, a challenge fantastic against one of the big favorites of the tournament. Halfway through the second quarter, Italy seemed to be in trouble then had an exceptional reaction, winning with great merit. I think one of the best pages of our basketball has been written. I am really happy for Marco, Edoardo and Giampaolo, because they are three special people who have shared moments of growth with us, so seeing them at these levels with the national team was exciting. Marco Spissu’s match was incredible, I think no more words are needed to comment on it. Edoardo led the team in the crucial moments of the match. Another great emotion: I am really happy for him, he deserves it for the work he has done over the years. Now there are the quarter-finals, we will cheer wildly from home, because the whole movement benefits from it, as evidenced by the fact that social media have been flooded with messages even by those who do not follow basketball on a daily basis ».

Not only Tortona, because in the national team there is a pinch of Pavia. Paul Stephane Biligha, 32, also part of the roster of Pozzecco, who in the season just ended won the Scudetto and the Coppa Italia at Olimpia Milano, with a past between Casalpusterlengo and Pavia. Like the great absentee of these Europeans, Danilo Gallinari, who had to give up the continental appointment due to a knee injury. “Gallo he was predestined – explains Gianmarco Bianchi, who raised them – it was known that he would have a career as an NBA. When I took him to Pavia they called me crazy because I lined up a 17-year-old boy in the quintet, then he won the cup as the best Italian player in the Legadue. I had Biligha in Serie B. To make the boys grow, you need clubs that look to the future, so much so that in Pavia he played as a small forward, now he plays as a pivot and in the last 2 ‘he has stood up to one of the strongest centers of the world. Then I can’t forget Pippo Ricci who has grown exponentially, thanks to his mentality. Spissu has a pure talent, a man of ice, I call him “iceman”, because when he counts he puts her in; with him we won the key game for the promotion from the Silver League to the Gold League in Omegna. I am very proud to have raised these players, who are my favorites, the ones who come together in the face of difficulties. The blue success is fundamental for the whole movement, also because it was unexpected “.

FRANCO SCABROSETTI