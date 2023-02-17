Nicolò Pirlo posted a video on Instagram in which you can see the four hooded boys who harassed him

“I was in what in the car with a friend and this group of boys he tried to get in the car. Then they kicked the car and got us threw stones. Luckily, we never got out of the car». Thus Nicolò Pirlo, son of the former midfielder of the national team Andrearecounts the attack he suffered on February 16 in the center of Turin, while he was in the car with a friend.

The boy then posted are Instagram a “story” in which he resumes, probably at a later time, the four boys who bothered them. And he writes: “Is it normal to find four boys in the center of Turin throwing stones at the car, spitting and kicking?”