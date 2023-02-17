Home Sports spit and kick the car- Corriere TV
Sports

spit and kick the car- Corriere TV

by admin
spit and kick the car- Corriere TV

Nicolò Pirlo posted a video on Instagram in which you can see the four hooded boys who harassed him

“I was in what in the car with a friend and this group of boys he tried to get in the car. Then they kicked the car and got us threw stones. Luckily, we never got out of the car». Thus Nicolò Pirlo, son of the former midfielder of the national team Andrearecounts the attack he suffered on February 16 in the center of Turin, while he was in the car with a friend.

The boy then posted are Instagram a “story” in which he resumes, probably at a later time, the four boys who bothered them. And he writes: “Is it normal to find four boys in the center of Turin throwing stones at the car, spitting and kicking?”

February 16, 2023 – Updated February 16, 2023 , 11:41 pm

© breaking latest news

See also  Turin is reborn with culture

You may also like

Juventus 1-1 Lengping Nantes Football Lottery Ren Jiu...

Friday’s transfer gossip: Mount, Neymar, Messi, Sabitzer, Dalot

NBA Basketball “All Star Weekend 2023” Sky Programming...

In China, women’s soccer teams will be mandatory

Hibernian-Aberdeen: to whom the result, to whom the...

NBA roundup: Bucks narrowly beat Celtics, Suns over...

Puma launches new PFP NFT project with “Super...

Scattered considerations after Juventus-Nantes (1-1)

NBA Comprehensive: Cavaliers lose to 76ers, Nuggets beat...

Exercises with bottles instead of weights for gymnastics:...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy