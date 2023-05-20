Home » Spoelstra: The Play-In is the best thing that’s happened to the NBA in the last decade
Sports

Spoelstra: The Play-In is the best thing that’s happened to the NBA in the last decade

by admin
Spoelstra: The Play-In is the best thing that’s happened to the NBA in the last decade

Erik Spoelstra, coach of the Miami Heat, never misses an opportunity to point out how important the regular season has been for the mental growth of his group.

I had never participated to a regular season like that, and I think we’ve all grown and improved. We prevented our spirit from collapsing, the difficulties tempered us, strengthened us and made the group even more united. So we have developed that grit and perseverance that is needed in the postseason….I really don’t like the narrative that everyone only plays hard in the playoffs. We are a perfect example of the opposite.”

The Play-In, with the consequent 10 spots available for the postseason instead of the usual 8, helped the group not lose heart in the worst moments.

“Now there are far fewer teams choosing ‘tanking’. In the last two months, almost everyone has fought to win. Every game was a must-see televised event, and this was in both conferences. I think the Play-In is the best thing that’s happened to the NBA in the last decade.”

See also  Landslide in Belluno, a wall of Monte Pelmo collapses: no injuries - breaking latest news

You may also like

Scattered considerations after Bayer Leverkusen-Roma (0-0) — Sportellate.it

Climbing animals, the koala is at risk of...

EXTRA HIT: The national team can secure the...

The Celtics don’t give up: ‘maximum confidence they...

Griner celebrates comeback in the WNBA

Serie A matches today, the calendar and times...

Murder of Pietro Landriani at the Corvetto in...

Novak Djokovic knocked out by Holger Rune in...

NBA, the WNBA has restarted: this is how...

Blikanec and collapse, she sent the title to...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy