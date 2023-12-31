Spoiled, incapable, presumptuous: no Growth decree, the presidents of Serie A should pay taxes down to the last cent like everyone else

“An own goal for football”, “irremediable damage for the system”, “good and big nonsense”, “the championship will lose competitiveness”, and so on on these apocalyptic tones. To hear i President in chorus, it seems that by canceling the Growth Decree the government has just destroyed the Italian football. That all the evils of A league derive and will derive from politics insensitive to the needs of the movement. Which also the transfer market it is now ruined, and we will miss the arrival of who knows what champions who would have brought prestige to the entire nation. All lies: in a normal country, the taxes they pay every penny.

The crusade of ball lobby – first to stick the amendment in the A thousand extensions and then to complain when it failed – it is the perfect photograph of a system rotten to the core, incapable and spoiled, which instead of rolling up its sleeves expects to continue moving forward with subterfuge and privileges, and cries if these are not granted to it. There is all thearrogance of power which claims, and almost obtains, to modify a law that had just been cancelled, with another ad hoc measure, a mini-extension just two months old, just right for the winter market, a blatantly brazen favor: what other category would dare so much? And there is also the whiny whim of those who think that everything is due to them: instead of thinking about their mistakes, about indebted balance sheetsa business models anachronistic and unsustainable, the patrons take it out on politics for not giving them the usual gift.

We have been talking for days about a clearly wrong rule, which had been a clever trick from the beginning (when someone had thought of extending to foreign footballers what was supposed to be a incentive intended for researchers e brain drain). Whichever way you look at it, the Growth Decree applied to football was simply absurd. There is no good reason in the world why football clubs should pay less tax on salaries than any other company. As it was written, that is, with a very low application threshold set at just one million gross per year (so practically any Serie A player), the norm also had a distortion effect on the market, clearly penalizing young Italians: at a time when we do nothing but complain about the national team crisislet’s write a law according to which it is better to buy a carneade from some exotic league rather than a youth from the minor leagues.

It was an extraordinary, divisive, unfair measure. It went on far too long and now it’s over. You can’t pass yourself off as one catastrophe the simple return to normality. With or without the Growth Decree, players are bought, salaries are paid, taxes are paid. Anyone who wants a champion who earns two, three or maybe even five million a year must be able to afford it: if the problem becomes that million more or less than contributions to give to the State, then he probably shouldn’t buy it at all. Don’t believe the usual lies about Italian football: if the winter transfer market is boring and asphyxiated in the next few weeks, it won’t be because the Growth Decree has been canceled but because the clubs don’t have a cent in cash. If Italian football is dying it isn’t responsibility of politics. It’s all his fault.

