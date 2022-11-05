«Basketball and health», a combination of which Here You Can Pavia has made one of its flags. In this context, the fourth edition of “Health day”, an afternoon dedicated to medical prevention, is scheduled for Sunday 6 at PalaRavizza. The event, sponsored by the Municipal Sports Department, offers all citizens of Pavia to take advantage of free medical consultations, from 3 to 6.30 pm. The company of the president Paola Di Bella has in fact organized an event in which the boys will have the three fields to play basketball, while a pool of doctors and technicians specialists from some health sectors will be available to the public for a free medical screening. The initiative was presented in the council chamber of Palazzo Mezzabarba. After the intervention of the mayor Fabrizio Fracassi who thanked Here You Can for the initiative and the councilor for sport Pietro Trivi who emphasized that doing sport is good, but only if you are under control from the point from a medical point of view, the manager of Hyc,

«Sunday – explained Nando Camerlengo – will be a day dedicated to health that we address first of all to our members and their families, but which is also open to all those who intend to participate. At PalaRavizza children and young people will be able to play basketball, while there will be places reserved for doctors and health workers who collaborate with us. We do activities from three-year-olds to twenty-year-olds. The idea is to take care of both the technical and physical development of the children, which means that in addition to Sunday afternoon, the specialists will be available to families also during the year ».

A commitment that continues

«We are proud to organize an event in the area of ​​Corporate Social Responsibility – added Paola Di Bella – as well as being a basketball and cheerleading school, we have always had a particular sensitivity towards social issues. We are therefore happy to propose an afternoon dedicated to suggestions to feel good, for us but above all for our children. This project makes us satisfied every time we propose it, for the participation of citizens but also for the involvement of professionals, who always accept with enthusiasm ». –