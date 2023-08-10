Sport and sex: that’s why too much physical activity lowers male desire

Sports and sex they seem to be connected by a simple equation: too much sport = too little sex. Or rather, those who train too much risk having problems with low libido, especially among men. It is the result of research conducted by the University of North Carolina and published in the journal Medicine & Science in Sports & Exercise.

Do sport and sex get along?

American researchers have set up a test on the much debated topic of the relationship between sport and sex and on which science is struggling to shed light without definitively succeeding. In reality, the theme is broad and multifaceted and there is no single answer to the question “is sex good for sport?”. Rather there are partial answers to less generic questions. And even among these there are contradictions. A more correct question to ask concerns the “how much”, that is is there a level of sporting activity that harms reduces sexual desire? We have seen how moderate running is able to raise testosterone levels (the hormone of virility) by increasing the desire to be sexually active as well. Some research claims that sex before sport hurts, others instead of making love two hours before a race improves performance. Then there are those who say that runners are more sexually active, others still that cycling is good for love.

Too much is bad

The North Carolina study joins those who believe sports tend to be harmful to sexual activity, and reminds us of other recent research into whether professional sports can damage health. The American researchers investigated, through questionnaires, the sexual activity of 1100 adult sports men, people in most cases involved in endurance competitions, also using data relating to their clinical history.

What emerged reveals that people engaged in light to moderate intensity training sessions they have a higher libido than those who train harder and longer. The study therefore relates the amount of sport and the decrease in steroid hormone and with new experiments we are trying to investigate the connection, with elements that could be useful in fertility therapies.

