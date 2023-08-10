Home » Sport and sex: that’s why too much physical activity lowers male desire
Sports

Sport and sex: that’s why too much physical activity lowers male desire

by admin
Sport and sex: that’s why too much physical activity lowers male desire

Sports and sex they seem to be connected by a simple equation: too much sport = too little sex. Or rather, those who train too much risk having problems with low libido, especially among men. It is the result of research conducted by the University of North Carolina and published in the journal Medicine & Science in Sports & Exercise.

Do sport and sex get along?

American researchers have set up a test on the much debated topic of the relationship between sport and sex and on which science is struggling to shed light without definitively succeeding. In reality, the theme is broad and multifaceted and there is no single answer to the question “is sex good for sport?”. Rather there are partial answers to less generic questions. And even among these there are contradictions. A more correct question to ask concerns the “how much”, that is is there a level of sporting activity that harms reduces sexual desire? We have seen how moderate running is able to raise testosterone levels (the hormone of virility) by increasing the desire to be sexually active as well. Some research claims that sex before sport hurts, others instead of making love two hours before a race improves performance. Then there are those who say that runners are more sexually active, others still that cycling is good for love.

> Read also: 10 false myths to dispel about sport

Too much is bad

The North Carolina study joins those who believe sports tend to be harmful to sexual activity, and reminds us of other recent research into whether professional sports can damage health. The American researchers investigated, through questionnaires, the sexual activity of 1100 adult sports men, people in most cases involved in endurance competitions, also using data relating to their clinical history.

What emerged reveals that people engaged in light to moderate intensity training sessions they have a higher libido than those who train harder and longer. The study therefore relates the amount of sport and the decrease in steroid hormone and with new experiments we are trying to investigate the connection, with elements that could be useful in fertility therapies.

See also  Nottingham attacks: More important things than tennis, says Andy Murray

> Read also: Exercise addition: when sport is a drug

Advertising

You may also be interested in…

You may also like

Mexican National Team to Debut in 2023-24 Concacaf...

Start of the quarterfinals – sport.ORF.at

FIBA World Cup 2023: calendar and format

Juve, Cambiaso: ‘I am inspired by Cancelo. Allegri...

The boys were great, the enthusiastic Trpišovský was...

Live Atp Toronto, Musetti-Medvedev 0-2 (4-6, 4-6). Waiting...

LASK in Europa League play-off probably against Mostar

Juve transfer market, Diarra from Strasbourg is the...

Football: Fiorentina, knee arthroscopy for Castrovilli – Football

We were exhausted from traveling, the coach of...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy