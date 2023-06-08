Sport Austria Finals: Rain battle and home victories at the start

As in the previous year, the Schlossberg in Graz offered the spectacular stage for the championship decision of the natural track lugers, and as in the previous year, Michael Scheikl took the crown in the men’s singles. The local hero, who started the race as the favourite, relegated Thomas Sölkner and Fabian Achenrainer to their places. “Although I naturally started out as the top favourite, winning the state championship title again is not a matter of course. Winning as a Styrian at the Schlossberg is a highlight,” said Scheikl.

In the women’s race, Riccarda Ruetz won the state championship title for the first time. The 19-year-old was able to relegate her 37-year-old teammate Tina Unterberger to second place, with Naomi Thöni third. “It’s overwhelming. My first state championship title – and that after the serious injury in January! It’s even nicer to come back like this. Before the race, I was skeptical as to whether my ankle would hold up,” said the new champion. In the doubles, Scheikl and Unterberger defended their title ahead of Fabian and Simon Achenrainer. Markus and Gabriel Trieb came in third.

GEPA/Harald Steiner



Rain battle in rugby

In the Olympic Rugby Sevens, the players of the Stade Rugby Club Vienna defended their title in the pouring rain. The Viennese prevailed in the final against the Wombats Melk with 20:5. Last year Stade had won the title as a syndicate with Celtic. Rugby Donau, who previously lost to Stade 5:22, secured bronze.

“We’ve secured the title again, we’re really proud of ourselves. Each of us had to give 100 percent again in the final. The fact that we received so much media attention as part of the Sport Austria Finals and that the games even ran live on ORF Sport + is all the better,” said Kaya Fournier of the old and new champion.

GEPA/Matic Clansek



Triathlonfavorit patzt

The cross triathlon title was also won by a local hero, Marcel Spandl. However, the Styrian benefited from a mistake made by the favorite Andreas Silberbauer, who, while in the lead, switched from the mountain bike to the running course too early. Silver went to Lucas Stummbauer, Daniel Grabner was third. “It’s incredible! A state championship title is the greatest thing you can imagine,” said Spandl happily.

Program on ORF Sport + Friday, 5 p.m.: Fencing

Sunday, 4:30 p.m.: Cheerleading

In the women’s category, favorite Carina Wasle showed a concentrated and confident performance. The 38-year-old from the TRI Team TS Wörgl was the first to come out of the water and confidently defended her lead on the mountain bike. On the final run on the Florianiberg, the Tyrolean left nothing to be desired and finally celebrated a start-finish victory. Before Elke Innerebner and Elisa Felbermayr it was their 15th state championship title, the sixth in cross-triathlon.

At the premiere of the mountain bike hillclimb up to Graz’s local mountain, the Schöckl, Alina Reichert surprisingly won the women’s championship title. The Lower Austrian prevailed with a considerable lead of 5:50 minutes in front of Marlies Feichtenhofer. Third place went to Julia Sörgel. In the men’s race, Manfred Zoeger won his first title in heavy fog and rain ahead of Christoph Spreitzhofer and Martin Rauscher.

Exciting finals in fencing

In fencing, defending champion Elisabeth Pinggera and her predecessor Leonore Praxmarer made it to the final in the women’s epee singles and fought an exciting battle there. The 20-year-old Praxmarer finally forced her five-year-old competitor to her knees with 15:11 and was crowned state champion for the second time. In the men’s foil, there was no way around defending champion Johannes Poscharnig. Austria’s number one beat Moritz Lechner 15:12 in the final. For Poscharnig it was the sixth state championship title.