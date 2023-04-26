Home » Sport boom in the city
Sports

Sport boom in the city

When the hall lights go out briefly before the game, Tobias Radloff always sounds a bit solemn for a moment. “Ladies and gentlemen,” says the moderator, who otherwise tends to exaggerate: “Please stand up for your state capital.” And clap your fingers sore. For their players, for their club, for their VC Wiesbaden (VCW).

The 37-year-old Radloff, a self-confessed local patriot, is not the only one who gets caught up in the noise. Players like Liza Kastrup and Lena Große Scharmann also love it when the hall turns into a cauldron. And the ritual works, because the small volleyball club, in which only women and girls do sports, can rely on a regular audience of almost 2,000 spectators who have come to the games since they were promoted to the Bundesliga in 2004 – it almost doesn’t matter how good they are or badly the “VCW girls” are acting. In the coming season, the spectacle on the web will even be performed at European level.

“Accidentally Fourth”

Because the still untitled VCW has surprisingly qualified for the Challenge Cup. “Accidentally fourth,” as Radloff puts it. After a winning streak in the second half of the season, coach Benedikt Frank’s team rushed into the middle of the league elite after years of starvation. The only problem of success: The VCW, which sees itself as a “training club”, drew the attention of the competition with its performance and has to see with which staff it can tackle the European adventure. So far, only the contract extension with Libera Rene Sain has been communicated. Only three other players should probably stay.

Driving force on the sidelines: VCW hall announcer Tobias Radloff


Driving force on the sidelines: VCW hall announcer Tobias Radloff
:


Image: picture alliance / HMB Media / Ulrich Scherbaum

The city’s highest-ranking football club is based less than four kilometers from the city and is also trying to achieve a milestone in its club history this season. SV Wehen Wiesbaden (SVWW) is about to be promoted to the second Bundesliga for the third time. And at the same time to establish itself as a “real” Wiesbaden club. Which seems almost as difficult.

