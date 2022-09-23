“There still seems to be someone who remembers me.” Troy Bayliss smiles happily between one autograph and the next, overwhelmed by the affection of the fans who, no, have not forgotten that phenomenal number 21 that on the Ducati has made millions of fans dream all over the world. The three-time Superbike champion (2001,2006 and 2008) flew from Australia to not miss the appointment with the Sport Festival, telling the fans about the emotions of an extraordinary career. “I rode when I was a child, I knew I was fast, it was a question of having the right opportunity, but I have always believed in it”. That opportunity came in 2000, when Troy was already 31 years old: the first call from Ducati to replace Carl Fogarty who had been injured was a surprise, as was the second for the Italian GP, ​​after his debut in Japan was gone bad. “And in Monza he started to change everything” recalls the Australian, who in race-2 produced an extraordinary braking at the First Variante, from 5th to 1st, which made the public fall in love with him. “For me the fans have always been important, I have always tried to give them the attention they deserve.”