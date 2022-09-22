From today and for four days the greatest sports champions will take turns on the stages and in the Trentino squares. We start with the goalkeeper who many consider to be the best in the history of football

This year, Gianluigi Buffon, the goalkeeper whom many consider to be the best in the history of football, will host the Sport Festival. At 44, this eternal boy, world champion with Italy in 2006, still enjoys playing and has chosen his beloved Parma as the last stage of an extraordinary career after the many successes achieved with Juventus and the parenthesis in French land. Buffon’s choice, of course, is not accidental. Gigi embodies the best values ​​for a sportsman. The passion, the culture of work and sacrifice to be able to obtain important results and always remain in the breach. In short, the cornerstones on which our Festival was founded.

Towards the World Cup — But having Buffon as guest of honor at the opening ceremony is also the sign of how this year our kermesse, already in its fifth edition, will have one of the main sports in football. On the other hand, it could not have been otherwise because we are two months away from the World Cup in Qatar. Unfortunately Italy will not be there, but it seemed right to us to discover the nations that have always played a leading role when it comes to winning the World Cup. Here, then, is the fantastic couple Zico-Falcao to tell us about Brazil and the Argentine one Batistuta-Zanetti. Just as German football will be represented by Jürgen Klinsmann, former world champion as a footballer and later coach of Germany. We will console ourselves by celebrating the 40th anniversary of the Azzurri’s success in the Mundial ’82 in Spain. In this sense, the “General States of Italian football” will be very important, scheduled for Saturday in the very early afternoon. An idea born by Urbano Cairo, president of Turin and RCS MediaGroup, at the presentation of this Festival. It will be an opportunity to discuss with great executives and managers on how to relaunch our movement both from an economic and a technical point of view in order to try to be competitive again on an international level. See also Former South Korean President Park Geun-hye was pardoned and released

Champions — As always, during the four days of the Festival, the schedule will offer fans the opportunity to find the perfect talk show for their passions. All champions with a capital C are those present in Trento and will give us great emotions. Among them let us name two queens and two kings. On the one hand Lindsey Vonn, the most successful skier ever, and our Federica Pellegrini, who we will also celebrate with an exhibition; on the other, Marcell Jacobs, fresh European gold of the 100 after the triumph at the Games, and Bob Beamon, legend of world sport. His presence makes the Gazzetta event even more precious. His jump to 8.90 at the ’68 Mexico City Games is one of those snapshots we’ll find forever in the history books.

