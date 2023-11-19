Home » Sport fishing, a bronze and a gold for Di Stefano from Ragusa
Sports

Sport fishing, a bronze and a gold for Di Stefano from Ragusa

by admin
Sport fishing, a bronze and a gold for Di Stefano from Ragusa

A great and prestigious success achieved by Martina Di Stefano from Ragusa at the 39th men’s, women’s and team surf casting world championships (literally “launch on the wave”). The event took place in Sicily. This is a method of sport fishing that is carried out from the beach, with sturdy rods, capable of casting the complex terminal (bait and lead) at considerable distances from the shore. 240 sports athletes from 22 nations participated in the competition. The “competition field” was the 140 kilometers of shoreline from the Ionian side of Catania – the Playa – passing through Fondachello, Mascali, San Marco, Alì terme, Nizza di Sicilia up to the Tyrrhenian side of Barcellona Pozzo di Gotto.

The awards ceremony took place on November 13th.

The Ragusan, also known by the nickname “the warrior”, has achieved third placebronze medal, in the individual competition it’s a first placegold medal, in the women’s team competition.

Di Stefano is one of the protagonists of FIPSAS, the Italian Federation of Sport Fishing and Underwater Activities, the fifth sports federation in terms of number of affiliates to the Italian national Olympic committee (Coni) with 245,000 members and 3,500 clubs spread across the national territory.

See also  Summary, highlights, goals and result of the Espanyol-Barça (1-4) match of day 34 of LaLiga Santander.

You may also like

Flor Amundson Teves & Coti Amundson Teves

Su Yiming performed brilliantly on the snowboard jumping...

Defeat against France: DFB women miss their first...

will be a man of the house

Provence falls to Angoulême, Mont-de-Marsan takes 4th place

Guangxi Pingguo becomes the “gold medal football market”...

Bayer Leverkusen sets Bundesliga record with win against...

F1 pre-season testing: Lewis Hamilton says Mercedes improved...

Fourteenth Winter | Hebei team won the final...

Germany versus France – the summary

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy