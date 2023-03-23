Lo sport takes another step to be recognized within the Constitution Italian: the Constitutional Affairs Commission indeed he approved unanimously the constitutional bill that had already been approved in first reading since Senate. In April the text will go to the Chamber of Deputies: for the definitive launch it will be necessary the double reading compliant of the two houses of Parliament.

The text of the approved reform inserts in thearticle 33 of the Charter the following paragraph: “The Republic recognizes the value educational, social e you promotion of the psychophysical well-being of sporting activity in all its forms”. The minister also took part in the Commission session Andrea Abodi. “It is about – said one of the two speakers, Mauro Berruto (Pd) – of a reform not only symbolic. As Abodi also stated, this constitutional recognition creates the premises for public policies for access to right to sport“. Satisfied Berruto also for the unanimous yes, after the group of Greens and the Left had abstained in the Senate: “The unanimity and the fact that the two rapporteurs are from political forces that oppose each other on the rest (the other rapporteur is Alessandro Nettles of Fratelli d’Italia), is a fine example of common action. I hope the reform can be approved on April 6 in the Chamberworld sports day”.