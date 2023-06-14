Sport: justice, capital gains and mandates in CDM – Football

news-txt”>

(ANSA) – ROME, JUNE 13 – The government – learns ANSA – is trying to reform appeals to sports justice so that the standings cannot change during the championship. In fact, there is a revision of the rules of sporting trials in the draft of the decree law on PA and sport expected on Thursday in the Council of Ministers. There are also changes to the tax treatment of the capital gains of professional sports clubs and the reorganization of the discipline of mandates and delegations of the members of sports bodies. On this issue, it transpires, there will be two stages of intervention, also in view of the ruling of the Constitutional Court, expected on 5 July. (HANDLE).

