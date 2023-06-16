Sport, the reform in the middle of the government: minimum rule on capital gains and reverse on the limit of mandates for the federations

A half-reform on sports justice that changes almost nothing, yet displeases everyone. A warm pannicello on capital gains, however the best that the government could do with the tools available. And then a sensational reverse on the law on the limit of mandates: no big gift, but not even a little gift to the boyars of the Federations, who now really risk ending up all at home and can only hope for the Consulta.

SPORTS JUSTICE: AN ADVERTISEMENT, MORE THAN A REAL REFORM – The first, true provision of Andrea Abodi as Minister of Sport he is bound to cause discussion. For months the minister spoke, more or less by the way, of the capital gains scandal, of how sports justice works or doesn’t work, of the will – indeed, of the need to intervene. “No more Juve cases!”, He said to himself. Eventually in recruitment decree there is no great reform to no longer condition the championships in the current season, on which the technicians of Palazzo Chigi had also reasoned, but only a minimal standard which provides for the enforceability of the sentences once they have become final, to at least avoid the disheartening spectacle of the ballet of points, removed, returned and finally definitively stolen from the black and whites.

In reality, the government was thinking of a much more radical intervention: a real reform of the system, which would leave the deadlines for investigations unchanged, but condense processes and appeals in the summer, during the break, to never touch the rankings during the current season. Nice to say, hard to do though. Everyone thinks of the extraordinary nature of the Juve case, which has set a negative standard. But the ordinariness of sporting processes is different, for example the delays in salary payments or the bankruptcies of the teams in Serie C, which also provide for penalties in the standings, and would have become unmanageable with the new law. Without considering that to be sure of completing the processes during the summer it would have been need to further reduce process times, or even suppress a degree of judgement, further compressing the rights of the defence, i.e. the exact opposite complained of in the story just experienced. So nothing happened.

The government then fell back on piano B: judgments enforceable only when definitive. A minimal change, which also raised several doubts and controversies, including the findings of the Dagl. In the end the reform passes, but it is a halfway reform. The classic red herring, because – to take the example of Juve – the -15 maybe doesn’t show up in the standings until the last appeal, but it’s there anyway, together with the influence on the championship. Moreover, it is a legal unicum, that of non-executive sentences, which risks further complicating the functioning of the system, rather than simplifying it. In order not to violate the autonomy of sport, the government was forced to reformulate the law in terms of a general principle, which will be implemented by Coni and the Federations, which in turn do not want to hear about it. For now, we are at the spot.

HOT PANNICELLO ON CAPITAL GAINS – It is also in the decree the capital gains rule, which Minister Giorgetti had talked about months ago, according to the scheme already recounted by Fatto: immediate taxation (and no longer spread over several years) for capital gains without the passage of money, i.e. those in theory fictitious. And the tax benefits can only be used for players who remain in the team for at least two years, no trading cards. A move to make artificial transfers less convenient, but with a very limited impact: we are talking about minimum figures for Serie A clubs, which, moreover, does not apply to negative balance sheets, that is, almost all. If anything, to discourage new imaginative transfers the investigations by the prosecutors will take care of it, which have frightened so many executives. The article that establishes new types of financial controls on companies could be more relevant: which ones are not clear, for now it is a blank delegation to Coni and the Federations, which will have to be filled with content. While awaiting the new rules, the risk that can be glimpsed is that of taking away autonomy and power from Covisoc and bringing the controls to the Federation, which however would thus be less independent.

LIMIT OF MANDATE: SKIP THE GIFT, THE BOYARDS ONLY HAVE THE CONSULTATION – Finally, the most awaited provision by the caste of Federations, and also the real surprise of this Council of Ministers. The amendment of the law on the limit of mandates, to allow the boyars of sport to keep their seats, it was sensationally jumped at the last minute. As anticipated in recent days by the Fact, by shaking up the fear of an appeal to the Constitutional Court, the federal powers seemed to have managed to convince Minister Abodi to drop the limit. And after this opening, too Giovanni Malagò he had tried to jump on the re-election bandwagon. The proposal was to cancel the ceiling and introduce an increased quorum of 65%, which would have allowed presidents to potentially remain in office indefinitely. Yesterday the government had chosen to limit itself to inserting the word “consecutive” in the text of the law: the ceiling remained but only for three terms in a row, after a break one could have reapplied. A bit like the mayors. A compromise to demine the appeal in the Constitutional Court that had displeased everyone, both those who saw it as a gift to the federal powers, and those directly involved who hoped to have more and instead would have had to step aside at least for the moment. Perhaps for this very reason in the end nothing happened: too many controversies, on both sides. The minister has decided to withdraw the rule: the Consulta will decide in July and then, possibly, there will be a regulatory change, to which serious intervention could be added in the coming weeks on the internal principles that govern proxies, votes and candidacies. This at least would be a real reform. For now, the limit of three mandates remains: so in the next round the boyars will all go home.

