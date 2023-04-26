Sportgerichtshof CAS is dealing with a transfer dispute about young Cologne strikers

Status: 04/24/2023 4:46 p.m

The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) has confirmed the receipt of all three announced objections in the transfer dispute between Bundesliga soccer club 1. FC Köln and NK Olimpija Ljubljana (Slovenia) about storm talent Jaka Cuber Potocnik.

It is likely that all applications will be treated together, the CAS announced on Monday (April 24, 2023). The International Sports Court said it was not yet foreseeable when a decision would be made. For the time being, FIFA’s decision against FC is valid.

Ljubljana demands “increased compensation payment”

According to CAS, the Slovenes require one from FC “increased compensation payment” in the amount of 2,507,200 euros plus 69,972.60 euros as training allowance. The FC calls on the CAS to lift the transfer ban imposed by the world football association FIFA for two transfer periods or one season and to establish that the club never instigated the player to breach the contract.

1. FC Köln hopes to have the verdict suspended

In the first step, the people of Cologne hope that the verdict will be suspended. 17-year-old Potocnik is demanding a determination that there was no valid contract between him and Ljubljana and that his four-month ban be lifted.

Transfer ban against FC imposed at the end of March

At the end of March, FIFA had banned the Cologne team from signing new players for the next two transfer periods.

The reason is the transfer of the then 16-year-old Slovenian Potocnik, who unilaterally terminated his contract with Ljubljana in January 2022 and came to Cologne on a free transfer. The Slovenians accused FC of inciting a breach of contract and complained to FIFA.