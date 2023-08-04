SPORT&IDEAS alongside Juvecaserta 2021 to enhance a historic brand of Italian basketball

If the companies of the You scurry forever have allowed the black and white club to write one of the most beautiful pages of Italian sport, the Juvecaserta of the present is a solid and ambitious club, which in recent months has won the right to participate in the National Serie B championship on the pitch and which today aims to consolidate its relationship with the city of Caserta and carve out a role in the panorama of Italian basketball in keeping with the tradition of basketball in Caserta.

It is under the banner of these ambitious projects that an interesting partnership is born between Juvecaserta2021 e SPORT&IDEAS Srlwhich relaunches its presence within the world of sport by supporting the Campania club in the process of achieving its objectives as a Marketing Advisor.

Focusing on innovation and expertise, which have always been at the basis of the agency’s action, SPORT&IDEAS aims to support Juvecaserta 2021 through incisive marketing and communication actions, carried out with the aim of promoting the maximum involvement of institutions, companies and fans around the sporting events of a club whose values ​​are recognized and appreciated throughout the Caserta area, but also by all those sportsmen who remember the deeds accomplished by the historic Juvecaserta who had been able to leave a deep mark in national and international basketball.

To commemorate the feat of the team that won the tricolor in 1991, in fact, on 21, 24 and 25 August next the docuseries entitled You scurry forever which retraces the journey of the black and white team in six exciting episodes which, against all odds, won a historic Scudetto.

In the wake of that tradition, Juvecaserta 2021 is preparing to let all the Caserta fans and enthusiasts experience another season in the name of great basketball. In supporting Juvecaserta 2021, therefore, SPORT&IDEAS will aim to enhance an identity that has never failed, to involve the most important corporate realities in the area, who will be able to recognize how basketball is part of the DNA of the city of the Reggia, and to amplify the great affection that surrounds the team, characteristics that will allow it to write another page in the #Neverending Story of Caserta basketball.

“I am particularly pleased to welcome the SPORT&IDEAS agency into the Juvecaserta 2021 family, which from today will take care of corporate marketing and the related interactions with the sponsors who are there and will want to be close to us – the words of Francesco Farinaropresident of Juvecaserta 2021 -. I am sure that the action of SPORT&IDEAS will actively contribute to making a historic brand such as that of Juvecaserta even more attractive”.

SPORT&IDEAS, an agency that develops its projects under the impulse of Nicholas Tolomeiwill make available to the club the professionalism of the people who collaborate with the agency, acting in particular through the work of Eleanor of YpresMarketing Account of the agency, of Alessandro Pediconijournalist and communication consultant, and of Alessandro OrricoGraphic Designer.

