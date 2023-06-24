Sportilia Award 2023: here are this year’s winners. From mister Luciano Spalletti to the Fatto journalist Andrea Scanzi

Dal 1997 awards awards to the great protagonists of sport, but also to personalities who have distinguished themselves in various fields, starting from the cultural one. Arrived this year at twenty-fifth editionil Sportilia Award 2023 will be assigned on 11 July in the traditional location of Hagia Sophia (province of Forlì-Cesena): among this year’s winners, leading names from the sporting season that has just ended: above all Luciano Spalletti, the freshly won coach of the Napoli championship. Other sports figures who will receive the prestigious award are Beppe Saronni, Antonio Cabrini, Daniele Duty, Caroline Morace.

And then there are the personalities of culture and communication. Andrea You scan, journalist of the Fatto Quotidiano, television commentator, writer and playwright (fresh from the success of the book And to think that Giorgio Gaber was there) was chosen for the assignment of Award for demonstrating in his career”competence of the subject, professional rigor and honesty of thought”. With You scan they will be rewarded too Francesco Lijoi, one of the greatest Italian orthopedic surgeons, Hector Sansaviniprivate healthcare manager, and entrepreneur Joseph Silvestrini. The journalist and writer from Forlì will host the evening Marino Bartoletti, and the presenter of Pressing ,Monica Bertiniaccompanied by the supermodel Sylvia Rodrigues, godmother of the event.

“With the hope that the summer will leave this dramatic moment behind us, we like Sportilia Award Committee we want to think positively to restart the profits built with sacrifice in the past years. This is to give back to our people, after a period of renunciation and suffering – first Covid, then the flood – moments of leisure and happiness, as well as once again promoting cultural and social values ​​for our territory”, declared the patron of the manifestation Franco Aleotti, emphasizing the presence of great champions of sport and professions.