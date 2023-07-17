Sporting de Gijón Triumphs over Santos Laguna in Friendly Match in Mexico

Sporting de Gijón Triumphs Over Santos Laguna in Mexican Friendly Match

Sporting de Gijón, a second division Spanish soccer team, emerged victorious with a 1-2 win against Santos Laguna in the first of three friendly matches held in Mexico this summer. The Asturian team showcased their skills with goals from Uros Durdevic in the 6th minute and Gaspar Campos-Ansó in the 47th minute. Juan Brunetta managed to salvage a goal for Santos Laguna just nine minutes before the end of the game.

The match began with Fran Villalba surprising the home team by penetrating their defense with a filtered pass to Durdevic, who efficiently netted it from the penalty spot with a clinical shot, leaving goalkeeper Gibran Lajud helpless. The further strengthening their position, Sporting de Gijón increased their lead just two minutes into the second half. A well-executed cross from Dani Queipo found Gaspar inside the six-yard box, allowing him to convert it into a goal.

The local team struggled to recover from the two-goal deficit, finally closing the gap in the 81st minute. Brunetta was quick to capitalize on a rebound in front of the goal, defeating the goalkeeper to give Santos Laguna some hope.

This match, between Santos Laguna and Sporting de Gijón, marked the second encounter of seven Spanish teams competing in Mexican territory this summer. Prior to this game, Guadalajara, the most popular team in Mexican soccer, faced off against Athletic Bilbao, triumphing with a 4-2 victory in a penalty shootout.

The series of matches will continue on Wednesday, with Sporting de Gijón visiting Atlas and Athletic Bilbao facing off against Necaxa. On Sunday, Atlético la Paz from the Expansion League will host Gijón, marking the team’s final commitment during this tour.

Real Oviedo is also set to play two matches in Mexico. On July 24, they will visit Pachuca, followed by a match against Tlaxcala FC from the expansion league three days later.

Atlético de Madrid will go head-to-head with Real Sociedad in Monterrey on August 2, while Real Betis and Sevilla will clash in Guadalajara.

These matches were organized by LaLiga as part of their strategy to generate interest among the Mexican fanbase.

