A 1-1 draw in Lisbon against Sporting is enough for Juventus to reach the semi-finals of the Europa League (Allegri’s team had won 1-0 in Turin in the first leg). Rabiot unlocks the match in the 9th minute, Edwards equalizes from a penalty in the 20th minute. Di Maria is the man of the match, Chiesa and Vlahovic the only black and white people below the sufficiency. Riccardo Gentile’s report cards

