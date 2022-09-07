Original title: Sports Lianliankan丨The first round of the Champions League: Chelsea overturned and lost Haaland and Mbappe on the road

At 3:00 a.m. on September 7th, Beijing time, the first round of Group H of the 2022-23 UEFA Champions League will be played at the Parc des Princes Stadium. Paris Saint-Germain will host Juventus at home. In the first half, Mbappe scored twice, Neymar picked up a pass and assisted, and in the second half McKennie came back from the bench. In the end, Paris Saint-Germain defeated Juventus 2-1 at home, and Paris made a good start to the new season’s Champions League.

At 3:00 a.m. on September 7th, Beijing time, in the first round of Group F of the Champions League group stage, Real Madrid challenged Celtic away. In the first half of the game, the two sides had each other’s offense and defense. Benzema was injured and Hazard came off the bench, and Vinicius missed a good chance. In the first half, Real Madrid temporarily 0-0 Celtic. In the second half, Vinicius opened the scoring, Modric scored on the outside of the instep, and Hazard made a breakthrough. In the end, Real Madrid beat the Celtics 3-0 away, and the new season’s Champions League is off to a good start!

[UEFA Champions League]Haaland doubles Foden Ruben’s goal for Manchester City 4-0 Haaland scores twice At 3:00 a.m. on September 7th, Beijing time, in the first round of the Champions League group stage, Sevilla played against Manchester City at home. In the first half, De Bruyne assisted Haaland to score, Foden scored in the second half, and Haaland completed the goal. With a second win, Ruben Dias made a contribution in stoppage time. In the end, Manchester City played 4-0 away to Sevilla. See also The Chinese Super League re-opens all teams in the All-China class, and there are frequent local players ushering in a great opportunity to show their talents? [UEFA Champions League]Kalulu tricked into Salzburg 1-1 with Salzburg Salemax equalized At 3:00 a.m. on September 7th, Beijing time, in the first round of Group E of the 2022-23 UEFA Champions League, AC Milan played away to Red Bull Salzburg. In the first half, Okafor scored, Salzburg equalized, AC Milan temporarily 1-1 Salzburg Red Bull. In the second half, Dest met Milan’s debut, and neither side made any achievements, and finally drew 1-1. [UEFA Champions League]Reus scores, Reina, 2 assists, Dortmund 3-0 Copenhagen Bellingham gets another win At 0:45 on September 7th, Beijing time, the first round of the Champions League group stage began, and Dortmund played at home against Copenhagen. In the first half, Reus broke the deadlock and Guerrero shot low to expand the score. Dortmund led 2-0 at halftime. In the second half, Bellingham had another victory. In the end, Dortmund won the Champions League 3-0 at home. [UEFA Champions League]Orsic scores Chelsea’s loss to Dinamo Zagreb Orsic’s half-time attack single-handedly scored At 0:45 on September 7th, Beijing time, Dinamo Zagreb played against Chelsea in the first round of Group E of the Champions League group stage. In the first half, Aubameyang got a few chances but failed to grasp it. In the second half, Ristovsky shot from a long distance in the frame, and Chelsea were still unable to break through the opponent’s defense. At the end of the game, Chelsea 0-1 Dinamo Zagreb. Serie A’s first dismissed coach!Official: Bologna coach Mihajlovic sacked It is official news that Bologna coach Mihajlovic has been sacked, and he is also the first coach to be sacked in the new Serie A season. See also 2021 "Understanding China" international conference closing specifications set the largest scale ever_李君如_Ongoing_Development Announcement content↓ The professional contract between Bologna and Mihajlovic ends today. Despite the strong emotional bond with society and the city as a whole during these exciting and dramatic three-and-a-half years, this decision has unfortunately become unavoidable. Unfortunately, even a satisfying cycle like this can drain and lose its initial push. Special thanks to Miha and his team for approaching this job with extraordinary dedication and professionalism under extraordinary and very delicate conditions, from a human point of view. News in one sentence>>> ●Reus: Glad that Dortmund won the game that must be won. I am very excited to watch Allais live. ●Mbappe: The coach wants me to be the focus of the attack, the link between Messi and Neymar. ●Isco: Sevi lost too much against Manchester City, we fully trust Lopetegui. ●Celtic coach:We withstood the pressure for a while, but Real Madrid took control of the game after conceding the goal ●Rabiot: It’s a pity that we showed a different face in the second half and didn’t give up. ●Verratti: This is a difficult team to manage, but Galti has a clear goal to win. ●Manchester City had a total of 24 shots in this game, tying the team’s record for the most in the Champions League in the past seven seasons. ●Lopetegui on dismissal crisis: The worse it gets, the stronger my heart gets. ●Danilo: Juventus always fight to win, I don’t understand why the media think Paris can easily win. ●Nashuai: Too many rotations are not conducive to the rhythm of the game. We must be creative in the face of Inter’s defense. See also Clippers general laments Jokic's difficulty defending Malone ●Del Piero: Paris creates more scoring opportunities, but Juventus’ header is very threatening. ●Vinicius’ overall statistics: 3 shots on target, 1 goal, 6 successful dribbles, and 1 missed opportunity. ●Allegri: We had a great game, but we were annoyed by the result. Event Preview >>> Wednesday, September 7 08:30 Copa Libertadores semi-final second leg Palmeiras – Atlético Parana 10:00 WNBA Playoffs Semifinals 4 Las Vegas Aces-Seattle Storm 18:00 CBA Yangtze River Delta Professional Basketball Club Challenge Guangsha – Guangzhou 19:30 Men's Basketball European Championship Group A Turkey Men's Basketball Team – Spain Men's Basketball Team 20:30 Men's Basketball European Championship Group B Lithuania Men's Basketball – Bosnia and Herzegovina Men's Basketball 23:15 Men's Basketball European Championship Group B Group B French Men's Basketball – Slovenia Men's Basketball Thursday, September 8 00:45 UEFA Champions League Group D Round 1 Frankfurt – Sporting Portugal 00:45 UEFA Champions League Group A Round 1 Ajax-Glasgow Rangers 01:00 Ligue 1 round 2 supplementary match Lorient-Lyon 03:00 UEFA Champions League Group B Round 1 Bruges-Leverkusen 03:00 UEFA Champions League Group A Round 1 Napoli-Liverpool 03:00 UEFA Champions League Group C Round 1 Barcelona-Pilsen Victory 03:00 UEFA Champions League Group C Round 1 Inter Milan-Bayern Munich 03:00 Champions League Group D Round 1 Tottenham – Marseille 03:00 UEFA Champions League Group B Round 1 Atletico Madrid-Porto

