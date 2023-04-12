If we talk about sports and investments, How do tennis champions invest their money?

Sport and stratospheric earnings are an ever closer combination: if we go and see how champions invest their money of tennis, we find that the Rafa Nadal’s heritage is certainly substantial, as indeed the patrimonio at Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer and the best tennis players in the world. But there are also those who, ill-advised, have not been able to invest the large amounts of money they have earned well and ended up badly.

Between sponsors and prizes, the top tennis players get to collect million euros a year, but as we will see in this article not everyone knows how to manage their finances, to the point that some tennis players have not been able to make profits from victories in the grand slams and have ended up in ruin, overwhelmed by debtsup to having to auction their own trophies (Boris Becker, for example).

Sports and investments, how tennis champions invest their money

Tennis is a unique sport. A tennis player – from club player to grand champion Apt engaged in a grande slam – every three seconds he has to make a decision on which his future depends: do I attack or put in a quiet ball? Risk or no risk?

I top player they are the ones who know how to make the best decisions to win tournaments and prizes that could allow them to earn enough to live on an income for generations to come. Tennis, however, is also a particular sport, because big earnings only come from great players and why any tennis player also has very high expenses, for example having to take a team of 3 or 4 people around the world for at least 30 weeks a year. In short, a tennis player who travels for years around the 50th place in the world ranking does not end his career with gold doubloons in the bank.

>> READ ALSO: Paddle Tenis, what you need to know to get started



How much do Nadal, Djokovic, Federer earn?

Conversely, a top player who remains at the top of the rankings for a few years can afford to let several generations live off what he has earned – sometimes more from sponsors than from prizes. Never in the history of tennis, however, has there been an oligarchy that has monopolized the Grand Slam tournament victories as has happened in the last fifteen years, by – it goes without saying – of the triumvirate Roger Federer – Rafa Nadal – Novak Djokovic. But besides having amassed riches like no other before, and having spent a great deal, how they invest their money the best tennis players in the world?

How do Nadal and Djokovic invest?

Rafa Nadal, in an interview a couple of years ago, candidly admitted that things were going much better for him in business than he had assumed when starting his series of investments. Rafa invested i approximately 350 million euros earned in his career especially in the real estate sector: in addition to the great tennis school that he opened in his native Majorca, Nadal has spent around 25 million euros on two luxury hotels in Cozumel in Mexico and in a series of buildings in Spain, as well as inaugurating a chain of restaurants in Ibiza, Madrid and Miami.

Not much differently it is moving Novak Djokovicthe tennis player who has earned more than just prizes in the history of tennis (over $134 million): apartments in Monte Carlo, Miami and New York in the trendy Soho district for a value of tens of millions of euros.

>> READ ALSO: Why play padel as a child: Noa Bonnefoy

How does Roger Federer invest his money?

He has now retired from competitive activity but during an interview 2 years ago on American TV, Roger Federer admitted that – despite still earning about 50 million a year of sponsorships only – in the financial field he prefers to be on the safe side than he loves to take risks on the tennis court, attributing this conservative approach to investing to his Swiss DNA.

“The most important thing is knowing how to surround yourself with the right people who best advise you,” he said. A few days later he told the NY Times that he entered as minority shareholder and business partner in ON, a Swiss brand that produces sports footwear: “the biggest investment of my life”.

>> READ ALSO: How to attack in paddle tennis, the advice of the Italian champion

Ion Tiriac, from hunger to banks

Having said that, the Romanian Ion Tyriac remains still and absolutely number one in terms of post-career investments: former professional without great results (his best ranking was 55th in 1974) when being a tennis player in Romania was not exactly easy, at the end of his career he became a great coach and above all a great entrepreneur.

While still professionally involved in tennis as a manager and tournament organizer, today he owns a holding company based in Bucharest which has a turnover of around one billion euros a year (however, his personal assets amount to the same amount) and which has its own banks, airlinesinsurance services, real estate, import-export e holdings in heavy industry. It has been for over ten years the richest man in Romania and one of the richest in all of Eastern Europe.

>> READ ALSO: The courts where you can play paddle tennis in Milan and its province

Arantxa Sanchez broke, from 4 slams to debts

Many exceptions prove the rule. The chronicles tell that the great Spanish champion Arantxa Sanchez Vicariowho retired in 2002 after twenty years of honorable career (she was number 1 in the world and won 4 Grand Slam tournaments, as well as two Olympic medals), is swamped by debts, including one of 7 million euros with the banks to which he asked for loans to pay a tax penalty – and the related legal battle – after the illegal transfer of residence to tax-exempt Andorra. The divorce eh foreclosures they only made the situation worse.

Borg and Becker, questionable investments

The same Bjorn Borg, eleven Grand Slam titles in his seven-year career, he admitted to having squandered and to have been touched by extremes trouble financial: also thanks to the crash of a clothing brand he launched, ha declared bankruptcy in 1989.

On the other hand, the extension of the contracts for another twelve years is very recent news restrictions formal to the detriment of Boris Becker, the damages of whose bankruptcy are still to be resolved. A few months ago it was held this one online of his trophies and memorabilia which raised 700,000 euros which they contributed to settle debts with those banks (talking about one total loss of about 50 million euros) who had financed his questionable investments in the Nigerian oil industry.

Advertising