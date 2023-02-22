Original title: Sports Breakfast 2.22 | Real Madrid reversed Liverpool 5-2 Xinjiang Tianshan Snow Leopards withdrew from the professional league

Wednesday of the third day of February in the year of Kuimao

Benzema, Cubs double hit Real Madrid to reverse Liverpool 5-2At 04:00 on February 22, the first round of the UEFA Champions League 1/8 final, Liverpool played against Real Madrid at home. In the first half, Nunez blitzed the goal, Courtois and Alisson made huge mistakes successively, Salah scored and Vinicius scored twice; in the second half, Militao scored with a header and Benzema hit Gome with a shot Si changed the line and broke the net, then scored twice, and finally the whole game ended, Real Madrid reversed Liverpool 5-2 away and took the lead, becoming the first team to score five goals in a single game at Anfield in the Champions League. It was also the first team to score four goals.

Official: Xinjiang Tianshan Snow Leopard Football Club withdraws from the 2023 professional league season

According to news on February 21, the Xinjiang Tianshan Snow Leopards officially announced their intention to withdraw from the 2023 professional league season.

The full text of the official announcement is as follows:

At present, the access work of professional league clubs in the 2023 season is underway. After careful consideration by Xinjiang Tianshan Snow Leopard Football Club and investor Urumqi Juntai Real Estate Co., Ltd., it plans to withdraw from the professional football league organized by the Chinese Football Association in the 2023 season.

As the first professional football club in the history of Xinjiang, Xinjiang Tianshan Snow Leopards has played in the Chinese Football League for nine consecutive seasons since its establishment in 2014. Over the past nine years, Xinjiang Tianshan Snow Leopard Football Club has continued to explore the development of Xinjiang football, improve the construction of Xinjiang football youth training system, and build a platform for young players of all ethnic groups in Xinjiang.

Since 2020, due to the impact of the new crown epidemic and the regulation of the real estate market, the investor Urumqi Juntai Real Estate Co., Ltd. has continued to invest in preserving the fire of professional football in Xinjiang despite its own extremely difficult circumstances. Especially during the 2022 season, Urumqi was silent for more than 100 days due to the impact of the new crown epidemic, investors and club businesses all stagnated, but even under such circumstances, Xinjiang Tianshan Snow Leopard Football Club still insisted on finishing the game. However, due to limited investment, lack of team signings and preparations, the Chinese League One was relegated due to poor performance. The club’s youth training echelon was absent from the National Youth League, and the club’s development was severely restricted.

In order to seek development, Xinjiang Tianshan Snow Leopard Football Club has been trying to promote equity diversification reforms since 2020. It has sought support from many parties and transferred the club’s equity with great sincerity, but the progress has not been smooth. After the end of the 2022 season of the Chinese League One, the club and investors have been working hard to find a partner and make the last effort to preserve the fire of professional football in Xinjiang. But during this critical period, the Chinese Football Association and the Chinese Football Federation preparatory team announced the principle of supplementary qualifications for the 2023 professional league, directly canceling the qualification of the Xinjiang Tianshan Snow Leopards to supplement the Chinese Premier League. This is undoubtedly for Xinjiang Tianshan Snow Leopards Football Club and investment The heaviest blow to man.

Chinese football and professional leagues at all levels are going through a cold winter. At this moment, policies should be introduced to encourage investors to continue to stick to it and give football investors confidence. Over the years, Xinjiang Tianshan Snow Leopard Football Club has strictly abided by the regulations of the Chinese Football Association and the various systems of the Chinese League One, and contributed its meager strength to Chinese football. However, the new supplementary principle has greatly hurt the confidence and feelings of investors.

In 2014, Xinjiang Tianshan Snow Leopard Football Club was established, ending the history of Xinjiang’s non-professional football club. Urumqi Juntai Real Estate Co., Ltd. contacted professional football for the first time as a sponsor.

In 2015, when the original shareholders withdrew their capital one after another, and Xinjiang professional football was about to die after only one season, Urumqi Juntai Real Estate Co., Ltd. accepted the invitation of the Autonomous Region Sports Bureau and resolutely carried the banner of Xinjiang professional football.

In the nine seasons from 2014 to 2022, investors have successively invested 350 million yuan. As the first professional football club in Xinjiang, Xinjiang Tianshan Snow Leopards Football Club was also full of ambitions, aiming to make its own contribution to the development of Xinjiang football and even Chinese football. However, affected by many unfavorable factors, Urumqi Juntai Real Estate Co., Ltd. Continue to escort the Xinjiang Tianshan Snow Leopard Football Club to participate in the professional league. In view of this, the club plans to apply to the Chinese Football Association to withdraw from the 2023 season professional league.

Sincerely thank all colleagues and fans who have cared for and supported the development of Xinjiang Tianshan Snow Leopard Football Club in the past nine years. At the same time, I would like to express my apologies to all colleagues and fans. I sincerely wish Xinjiang football can find its own development path as soon as possible, and look forward to Chinese football getting back on track as soon as possible.

NBA China and Ant Group launched a comprehensive strategic cooperation to create exclusive online content and consumption experience for fans

According to news on February 21, NBA China and Ant Group jointly announced that the two parties will start a comprehensive strategic partnership. Alipay will become the NBA’s digital life strategic partner.

The two parties will carry out comprehensive cooperation in NBA video content and program broadcasting, joint membership and mini-program operations, joint marketing using Ant Group’s private computing services, digital collections, and corporate social responsibility, providing NBA fans and Ant Group’s digital platforms A large number of users bring exclusive NBA experience, and work together to create a new era of content marketing and fan economy. Through this comprehensive strategic partnership, the two parties will launch the content matrix of the NBA Life account on the Alipay terminal. The NBA Channel has also been officially launched on February 15th, and through the Internet talent signed by NBA China and the creation of excellent content Participants carry out rich and colorful content secondary creation, and connect the NBA, business partners and the fan community on Alipay.

NBA China has also reached a cooperation with Whale, a subsidiary of Ant Group. Since last year, through the latter’s related technology services, the Chinese New Year-themed digital collections have been launched in China. In the future, the two parties will also jointly explore digital and real interactive innovations starting from digital collections, and issue multi-modal digital collections to fans.

Haas F1 team enters partnership with Mexican restaurant chain CMG

Recently, the Haas F1 team formed a new partnership with Chipotle Mexican Grill, the Mexican restaurant chain became the team’s sponsor in the United States. The partnership will activate digital coverage of the team’s entire season, specifically at three races in the United States. As a leader and innovator in the food industry, Chipotle Mexican Grill has nearly 3,200 restaurants and more than 100,000 employees in the United States, Canada, United Kingdom, France and Germany.

Lubricant brand Liqui Moly becomes official partner of European Handball Championship 2024

Recently, German automotive lubricants brand Liqui Moly has extended its cooperation agreement with the European Handball Federation (EHF) to the 2024 Men’s Handball European Championship, which will be held in Germany from January 10 to 28 next year. Liqui Moly’s logo will appear on pitchside LED billboards as well as on digital platforms, and the partnership also includes the option to “create live activations”.

Verstappen is the official ambassador of Heineken 0.0, advocating responsible drinking

On February 20, Heineken, F1’s global partner, announced the establishment of a new global partnership with Dutch driver Verstappen. Verstappen will become an official Heineken® 0.0 ambassador, working with Heineken to engage the next generation of fans through a series of creative and meaningful campaigns, including the Player 0.0 game, with a focus on responsible drinking. At the same time, Heineken also announced a cooperation with Oracle Red Bull Racing. The two parties will launch new activities in fields such as music and games, and support Heineken’s rational drinking campaign “Driving Without Drinking”.

Boya Clothing will undertake the Hangzhou Asian Games ceremonial clothing

On February 21, the Zhejiang Government Procurement Network announced the contract announcement of the Hangzhou Asian Games and Asian Paralympic Etiquette Clothing Production Project. The supplier is Shaoxing Boya Clothing Co., Ltd., which produced 121 sets of long and 341 sets of short garments (including matching shoes, etc.) for the awards ceremony, and 216 sets of flag-raiser clothing (including matching ties, shoes, etc.).

Contract subject information

1. Main target information:

3. Brief information such as the time limit and location of performance: Hangzhou, August 15, 2023

4. Procurement method: public bidding

Esports Team Talon Renews GBeat Partnership

Asian esports organization Talon Esports has recently renewed its partnership with energy drink brand GBeat. Talon will continue to promote the energy drink brand through new co-branded content. The drink will also continue to be the official energy drink partner of the Talon’s Arena of Valor team.

UK Athletics renews broadcasting partnership with BBC

British Athletics and the BBC have recently renewed their domestic broadcast partnership until 2023. The indoor and outdoor British Athletics Championships and the World Indoor Tour final in Birmingham will be broadcast on BBC iPlayer, the BBC Sport website and app. The BBC’s broadcast has delivered strong audience numbers across its TV and digital platforms, with BBC One reaching 1.6 million viewers for the 2022 Diamond League in Birmingham.

Hawks sack coach McMillan, assistant coach Joe Planty to become acting head coach

News on February 22, according to NBA name Woj, sources revealed that the Eagles have fired coach McMillan.Team assistant Joe Planty is expected to become the team’s acting head coach.

According to reports, the Eagles have immediately started looking for a new coach. According to sources, the Eagles’ needs for a coach are: good at cultivating players, having a sense of responsibility, and making the team’s offensive and defensive efficiency enter the top ten in the league.

The Hawks currently rank eighth in the East with a record of 29 wins and 30 losses. McMillan has coached the Eagles for three and a half seasons since the 20-21 season, during which he had 99 wins and 80 losses in the regular season and 11 wins and 12 losses in the playoffs.

The Australian government arranges special funds of 7.1 billion Australian dollars to support the construction of Brisbane Olympic venues

The Commonwealth and Queensland governments recently said they would provide A$7.1 billion in funding for venues for the 2032 Brisbane Olympic and Paralympic Games.

1. The federal government has invested A$2.5 billion to develop the 17,000-seat Brisbane Stadium, which is scheduled to start construction in 2027 and is expected to be completed in 2030;

2. The Queensland government invested A$2.7 billion to rebuild the 50,000-seat Gabba Cricket Stadium, where the Olympic opening and closing ceremonies and track and field competitions will be held;

3. The other 16 newly remodeled venues will receive A$1.87 billion in funding.

It is expected to bring economic and social benefits of A$8.1 billion to Queensland and more than A$17.6 billion to Australia.

Queensland’s population is expected to grow by more than 16 per cent by the time Brisbane hosts the Olympics in 2032, new figures show.

