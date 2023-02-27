Original title: Sports Breakfast 2.27 | The Lakers reversed with 27 points and rose to 11th in the Western Conference. The Hong Kong Chief Executive hosted a banquet for the Chinese men’s basketball team

Monday of the eighth day of February in the year of Kuimao

Trending

The Lakers reversed with 27 points!Lakers move up to 11th in West after win over Mavericks

According to news on February 27, the NBA regular season continues. In today’s Western Conference focus matchup, the Lakers achieved a reversal when they were behind by up to 27 points in the away game, and finally beat the Lone Ranger 111-108.

In terms of core player data, James made 10 of 23 shots and scored 26 points, 8 rebounds and 3 assists. Thick eyebrows had 30 points, 15 rebounds, 4 assists and 3 blocks; Doncic had 26 points, 9 rebounds and 5 assists, and Irving had 21 points, 11 rebounds and 5 assists.

It is worth mentioning thatlakers gamenew aidVanderbilt became the key winner of the reversal. In the third quarter, he had 8 points, 8 rebounds and 3 steals. He led the defense against Doncic and contributed 15 points, 17 rebounds and 4 steals, leading the reversal.

Coincidentally, the first time the Lakers reversed by at least 27 points was 21 years ago, and the opponent was also the Lone Ranger.

After this game, the Lakers’ record also came to 29 wins and 32 losses, consecutively surpassing the Thunder and Trail Blazers (both 28 wins and 31 losses), and rose to 11th in the Western Conference.It’s been a long time since the LakersFirstGet rid of the plight of the 13th place in the West for the first time.

After this game, the Lakers are only 1 game away from the 10th-placed Pelicans in the West, and only 2.5 games away from the 6th-placed Lone Ranger in the West.

Hong Kong Chief Executive Li Jiachao hosted a banquet to welcome the Chinese men’s basketball team to Hong Kong

Evening of February 26,fragrantHong Kong Chief Executive Li Jiachao posted a banquet on his personal social media to welcome the Chinese men’s basketball teamCome to Hong Kong.

Li Jiachao said on his personal social media, “I hosted a banquet at the Government House to welcome the national men’s basketball team to Hong Kong. I thank the country for its trust and support in Hong Kong, and designated Hong Kong as the home of the FIBA ​​Basketball World Cup. This is We are all extremely honored to have Hong Kong playing home for the national team for the first time.”

Hong Kong citizens forThe Chinese men’s basketball team is playing at home this timealso gaveEnthusiastic support, and even attracted many well-known movie stars, such asHongkongfamousMovie star Ren Dahua posted on his personal social media that he supported the Chinese men’s basketball team on the sidelines.

The Chinese men’s basketball team will set up their home court at the Tsuen Wan Stadium in Hong Kong, China during the sixth window of the 2023 Men’s Basketball World Cup Asia-Pacific Regional Qualifiers. In the two games on February 23 and February 26, the Chinese men’s basketball team defeated Kazakhstan 71-59 and Iran 86-74 respectively.

In the end, eight teams from China, Australia, Lebanon, New Zealand, Jordan, Iran, Japan and the Philippines qualified for the World Cup. According to the schedule, the 2023 Men’s Basketball World Cup will be held in Japan, the Philippines and Indonesia from August 25 to September 10, and the draw ceremony will be held in Manila, the capital of the Philippines, on April 29.

Manchester United 2-0 Newcastle win the League Cup to break the six-year championship drought

In the early morning of February 27, Manchester United defeated Newcastle United 2-0 with the goals of Casemiro and Rashford and successfully won the League Cup.

In the first half, Luke Shaw used a free kick to assist Casemiro with a header, and then Rashford hit the goal and changed the line into the net. Manchester United led 2-0 and entered the intermission. Neither team scored again in the second half. In the end, Manchester United defeated Newcastle 2-0 and won the first trophy of the Ten Hag era.

It is worth mentioning that this victory also allowed Manchester United to end a 6-year championship drought. The last time Manchester United won the championship was 6 years ago. Mourinho led the team to win the Europa League, League Cup and Community Shield in the 16-17 season.

Ligue 1-Paris beat Marseille 3-0 to lead the standings with 8 points Messi scored the club’s 700th goal

In the early morning of February 27th, the 25th round of Ligue 1 continued. The leader Paris Saint-Germain relied on Messi and Mbappe to pass shots to each other and easily defeated Marseille 3-0.

In the 25th minute, Paris organized an offensive in the backcourt. Messi got the ball in the midfield and pushed forward, and then sent a through pass. Mbappe broke into the penalty area and succeeded in a low shot with his right foot. Paris 1-0 Marseille. In the 29th minute, Mbappe cooperated with his teammates, then advanced along the left, and then sent the ball to the goal. Messi followed up and scored easily. Paris 2-0 Marseille. In the 55th minute, Mbappe received a pass from Ruiz and then handed it to Messi. Messi picked a pass and Mbappe made a volley. Paris 3-0 Marseille.

After scoring a goal in this game, Messi also unlocked a new achievement-scoring the 700th goal of his club career.

Serie A-Inter Milan 0-1 Bologna behind Naples by 18 points

On the evening of February 26, the 24th round of Serie A continued, and Inter Milan challenged Bologna away. In the first half, Barrow scored a goal but his teammate’s offside interference was dismissed as invalid, and Soriano burst into the frame. In the second half, Charhanoglu missed a good opportunity and Osorini scored a single-handed goal. At the end of the game, Inter Milan 0-1 Bologna.

After this game, Inter Milan is still 18 points behind the top Naples in second place, while Bologna temporarily ranks 7th with 35 points.

marketing cooperation

waterdrop becomes official hydration partner of ATP Tour

Recently, ATP has established a multi-year partnership with Austrian hydration brand waterdrop. waterdrop is the Official Hydration Partner and Gold Partner of the ATP Tour from 2023 onwards. ATP and waterdrop will promote sustainable hydration on the ATP Tour. The brand will provide players, staff and volunteers with its signature reusable bottles, paving the way for a dramatic reduction in plastic bottle use throughout the season. Waterdrop has also hired tennis ambassadors Novak Djokovic, Taylor Fritz and Danielle Collins to advance the brand’s mission and storytelling in sports and tennis.

Ultramarathon Runner Camille Herron Joins Lululemon Ambassador Lineup

Recently, Camille Herron, an American ultramarathon runner and multiple world record creator, joined the lululemon ambassador lineup to start a new cooperation. Camille Herron was hailed by the media as “one of the greatest athletes in the history of ultramarathon”. She set world records for 50-mile, 100-mile, 12-hour runs and 24-hour runs on track and road.

Camille is also an active voice for women in sports off the field. Camille said: “I hope that through this cooperation, we will work with lululemon to encourage more female runners to achieve better performance.”

Dahua and Zhongyou have reached a strategic cooperation

Recently, Dahua and Shandong Zhongyou Electronics Co., Ltd. (hereinafter referred to as Zhongyou) signed a strategic cooperation agreement. The two parties will carry out all-round cooperation around the construction of smart stadiums, timing of sports events, live broadcast of sports events and scene-based event services to achieve complementary advantages and coordinated development. Lu Wei, Chairman of China Swimming Co., Ltd., Gao Chunshan, President of Dahua Domestic Marketing Center and other leaders of both parties attended the signing ceremony.

Dahua shares and Zhongyou shares have a good foundation for cooperation. The establishment of this strategic partnership marks that the two parties have entered a new stage of close cooperation and common development. In the next step, the two parties will jointly build a joint laboratory to carry out research and development cooperation in video AI applications such as video arbitration and athlete behavior training, continuously expand the depth and coverage of cooperation, and jointly explore intelligent products and technologies in multiple fields and scenarios in the sports industry Service, giving wisdom and empowerment to industrial development.

MLS partners with RBC Wealth Management

Recently, MLS and Royal Bank of Canada (RBC) Wealth Management reached a new multi-year cooperation in the United States. The partnership provides RBC Wealth Management with a range of opportunities to reach the league’s multigenerational and multicultural fan base while increasing football’s profile and capitalizing on MLS and the people behind the sport ahead of the North American World Cup in 2026. momentum.

Through the partnership, RBC Wealth Management will appear at MLS player engagement events and provide players with a variety of workshops and educational opportunities.

Cycling technology company Wahoo becomes sponsor of UCI Cycling World Championships

Cycling technology company Wahoo has recently become the official smart training technology provider for the UCI Cycling World Championships, which will be held in Glasgow and Scotland from August 3-13. The company first entered into a partnership with the UCI in January 2021, becoming an official supplier to the UCI Road World Championships. Organizers claim it will be the “biggest cycling event in history” as it will feature seven events.

Industry dynamics

Wu Qian 18+4+3+3 Zhou Qi 11+7 Chinese men’s basketball team beat Iran 86-74

On February 26, during the sixth window of the men’s basketball world preliminaries, the Chinese men’s basketball team defeated the old rival Iran’s men’s basketball team 86-74.

At the start of the first quarter, Zhou Qi and Zhang Zhenlin dunked dunks, and the Chinese team got off to a good 6-0 start. Cui Yongxi scored a one-stop dunk in the frontcourt. Wu Qian fired three shots from the outside line. Zeng Fanbo scored four points in a row, and Zhang Zhenlin hit a three-pointer at the buzzer. At the end of the first quarter, China 20-21 Iran.

In the second quarter of the game, Jacques Charlie scored 7 points in a row. Zhao Jiwei scored in an air cut, and Hu Jinqiu scored three consecutive baskets. At the end of the second quarter, the Chinese team 45-48 the Iranian team.

In the third quarter, Cui Yongxi made a layup and Jacques Charlie scored in the middle distance. Cui Yongxi made an empty cut to the basket and dunked, Zhao Jiwei made a three-pointer from the outside, and Zhang Zhenlin scored a three-pointer from the bottom corner. At the end of the third quarter, China 61-58 Iran.

In the final decisive battle, Wu Qian counterattacked with a three-pointer to stop Iran. Zhao Jiwei scored a one-stop layup, Cui Yongxi dunked with both hands and scored Wu Qian’s open three-pointer to stop Iran again. The Chinese team led the score to double digits. In the end, the Chinese team won the game, and the game ended, China 86-74 Iran.

Chelsea boss Burleigh interested in Ligue 1 side Strasbourg

Recently, according to “Team Daily”, Chelsea owner Burleigh intends to acquire Ligue 1 team Strasbourg. Mark Keller, who has been at the top of Strasbourg since 2012, and 10 other shareholders started thinking a few years ago about the best way to make the club sustainable and strengthen its ambitions. Keller told L’Equipe that he had met with several potential investors.

According to L’Equipe, Burleigh are very interested in buying 100% of Strasbourg, a financially healthy club and Burleigh’s consortium can help the club grow, not least through the player loan business. .

Manchester United vs Newcastle final ticket scalper price: minimum 1,000 euros, maximum close to 7,000 euros

On February 25, the English League Cup final between Manchester United and Newcastle will start on February 27, Beijing time. According to the tickets on sale on the ticket trading website ticombo, the ticket price for this game has been fired to between 1000-7000 euros.

The League Cup final will be held at the new Wembley Stadium, which can accommodate 90,000 spectators. Among the tickets currently on sale, the lowest price is 1,096 euros and the highest is 6,780 euros.

E-sports club iFTY official: PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds branch suspends operations

On February 25th, the FTY e-sports club officially issued a suspension announcement: From now on, the PUBG branch of iFTY e-sports club will suspend operations.

The announcement of iFTY e-sports club is as follows:

After careful consideration by the management, we regret to announce that the operation of the PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds branch of iFTY e-sports club will be suspended from now on.

Since the establishment of the team, iFTY has experienced setbacks and confusion. It is a little regretful that we failed to reach the top. We have seen glory, won the crown, and drenched countless golden rains. Special thanks to each of our players for their hard work and contribution to the team. Every fan’s attention, encouragement and recognition have given us the motivation to move forward.

Where does life never meet? Although the story of iFTY’s PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds has pressed the pause button, the journey of iFTY continues. The rivers and lakes are far away, we will see you at a higher place!

Rockets owner offers $5.5 billion to NFL Washington Commander 76ers owner intends to follow up

On February 26, according to the “Washington Post” report, Rockets owner Fertitta participated in the bidding for the veteran NFL team Washington Commanders and submitted an offer slightly higher than 5.5 billion US dollars.

Fertitta is reported to have visited the Washington Commanders’ practice facility, but the Rockets owner is not the frontrunner.

76ers owner Joshua Harris and Amazon’s Bezos are all planning to bid for the Washington Commanders.

The Washington Commanders joined the National Football League in 1932 and have played more than 1,000 games since its inception. It is one of the teams that have won more than 600 games in the NFL regular season and playoffs. Backed by the economic circle of the capital of the United States, the Washington Commanders have been quite successful in business operations and have been in the first echelon of the NFL in terms of market value for many years.

Note: The pictures used in the article come from the InternetReturn to Sohu to see more





Editor: