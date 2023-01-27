Home Sports “Sports Culture Celebrates Chinese New Year Olympic Champions Sending Blessings” Themed Cultural Event Held in Beijing_Event Focus_Sports Channel
Xinhua News Agency, Beijing, January 26th Sponsored by the Sports Culture Development Center of the General Administration of Sport of China and the China Sports Museum, the themed cultural event of “Sports Culture Celebrates New Year’s Olympic Champions with Blessings” was held at the National Stadium “Bird’s Nest” on the 26th. The scene was full of joy, and Qi Guangpu, the champion of freestyle skiing men’s aerials at the Beijing Winter Olympics, interacted with the audience and sent New Year wishes.

“Bird’s Nest” is holding the “Brilliant · Chasing Dreams-Chinese Sports Culture Exhibition on the Road to the Double Olympics”, and this theme cultural event is held at the exhibition site. The exhibition exhibits a number of exhibits related to traditional Chinese sports culture. Among them, the key exhibit “Qing Dynasty Court Baduanjin Album” is full of pictures and texts, explaining the various exercises and movement routines of Baduanjin in detail. Qi Guangpu became a “coach” and practiced Baduanjin with the audience, calling on everyone to exercise moderately, strengthen the body and mind, and inherit the traditional Chinese sports culture. The audience participated with great interest and the atmosphere was warm.

In the part of writing blessings and giving blessings, Huang Jin, the deputy curator of the China Sports Museum, and Qi Guangpu splashed ink and strokes together, sending auspiciousness and blessings to the audience. Combined with the exhibit “Republic of China Color Embroidered Baby Playing Hundred Children Picture”, the “Sports Doll” full of New Year’s flavor has become the focus of children’s attention. They learned more about the colorful sports and folklore activities by painting with brushes.

The China Sports Museum presented Qi Guangpu with the torch of the Beijing Winter Olympics, hoping that he can continue to spread sports culture, tell good sports stories, convey the power of sports to young people, and let them feel the inspiration and hope brought by sports. Qi Guangpu emotionally talked about his deep relationship with sports culture. He hopes that he can continue the spirit of the Winter Olympics and drive more people to understand sports culture and love sports. Finally, he sang the song “The Most Beautiful Sun” for the audience, conveying dreams and fighting spirit through the song, and pushing the atmosphere of the event to a climax.

According to reports, the “Brilliant · Chasing Dreams-Chinese Sports Culture Exhibition on the Road to the Double Olympics” will continue until February 17. In the follow-up exhibitions, the Welcome to the Asian Games section will make a new appearance, and the audience will experience a feast of sports art through the “Welcome to the Asian Games” National Sports Art Exhibition.

Source: Xinhuanet

Editor: Fu Huanyu

