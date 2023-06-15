Sports director Jurendic goes to Augsburg in the Bundesliga

After three years and a championship title, Jurendic is leaving FCZ. He will be working for FC Augsburg from August 1 – and will even guide an FCZ colleague to the new employer.

Soon only a memory: the sports director Marinko Jurendic in September 2020 in the FCZ Museum. Christoph Ruckstuhl / NZZ

Ironically, in the planning phase for the next season, FC Zurich announced the loss of an important employee: Sports director Marinko Jurendic is moving to FC Augsburg. The FCZ writes in the communiqué that Jurendic will switch to the Bundesliga club “after completion of squad planning and pre-season work in summer 2023”. FC Augsburg, in turn, announced that Jurendic would “officially start work on August 1st”.