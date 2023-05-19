Home » Sports equipment: how to choose your own padel racket
Sports equipment: how to choose your own padel racket

Padel is now the sport of the moment, new courts are opening up every day in every Italian city. So why not buy one padel racket in a specialized shop, or in a point of sale that offers accessories suitable for practicing this sport, and start dedicating yourself to this sport? Everyone says that padel looks a bit like tennis, in reality it is only inspired by what can be considered its distant cousin. In fact, to practice padel it is necessary to buy special racketsvery different from those suitable for playing tennis.

Features of padel rackets

If you intend to start playing padel, the first thing to do is choose one of the padel rackets present on the market. When you are just starting out, however, as happens for other sports, it is not said that the equipment used for the first few months of the game is the most suitable for when you become more expert, consequently it is preferable to take advantage of padel racket on offerso you can start without risking spending too much.

In general, the first padel racket that it is advisable to buy must have a quite light weightcon neutral balancewith material of soft lining e rounded shape. For constant use over time, you can move towards the padel rackets on offer at carbonmany enthusiasts prefer those with teardrop shape. Over time, if the passion for this sport grows, you will begin to choose professional equipment, evaluating the racket that best suits your needs. In general, those with some experience prefer diamond rackets, even if there are many who tend to prefer the other shapes anyway. Much depends on the style of play and the type of touch you prefer on the ball.

Not just rackets

As mentioned, buy one padel racket on offer it is certainly an excellent idea for those who begin to practice this sport. For the rest, you can safely use theclothing that you already have, if you practice sport, avoiding from the beginning to buy trousers, shirts and gloves specially designed for padel, which however can be considered necessary expenses if you start practicing it more seriously and constantly.

Ideal components are therefore a good pair of sports shoeswhich offer the right grip on a synthetic pitch, e light clothing and that allows you to move without problems. Over time, if you are really passionate about it, it will be possible to choose among the models of padel shoes more suitable, also considering the type of field on which it is played more often. The shoe to be exploited for padel must guarantee both the proper hold, and the possibility of reaching some sliding balls. The soles of these shoes are therefore a lot various, but for a beginner even a pair of jogging shoes can be perfect. Another essential element for those who play padel are the pallet, which are specially designed for this type of sport. It is good to avoid showing up on the court with tennis balls, which have a diameter slightly greater but above all a very different pressure. Tennis balls have a higher pressure, this makes them much faster in rebound and therefore inadvisable to use for padel, especially at the beginning.

