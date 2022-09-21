Lots of Italy

We start tomorrow, when the CEO will be at the Teatro Sociale. of Monza Adriano Galliani (3 pm). “The days of the condor” have remained so also in Brianza after having seen them in the Rossoneri Milan. For the “Grand Inauguration” (tomorrow at 6pm, Teatro Sociale) the guest of honor will be Gigi Buffon, symbol of Italy 2006 World Champion. At 9pm, again at the Social Theater, the meeting “Capitano mio capitano” with another world champion and Golden Ball: Fabio Cannavaro, new coach of Benevento. On Friday at 2 pm, in the Santa Chiara Auditorium, it will be up to Alessandro Altobelli, Beppe Bergomi, Franco Causio, Fulvio Collovati and Bruno Conti to explain who the “boys of 82” who put Italy on top of the world were. Blue remains colored on Friday in Trento with Chiellini (in connection from Los Angeles) and Marchisio who at 6 pm at the Teatro Sociale will talk about “White, black and blue” mixing their experiences between Juventus and the national team. Also on Friday there will also be space for “The lord of football” Claudio Ranieri (at 3 pm, Teatro Sociale), at the Italian B with coaches Josep Clotet (Brescia) and Fabio Pecchia (Parma), and the president of Lega Mauro Balata (2.30 pm at Palazzo Jeremiah). The highlight of our local football will be on Saturday, at 2.30 pm at the Teatro Sociale. Let’s talk about the “General States of Italian football”. An idea born from Urbano Cairo, president of Turin and RCS Mediagroup, right at the presentation of this Festival. The event will also be attended by Gabriele Gravina (president of the FIGC), Lorenzo Casini (president of Lega Serie A), Francesco Carione (general manager of Gazzetta dello Sport) and the CEOs of Dazn and Sky (respectively Stefano Azzi and Andrea Duilio), it will be an opportunity to discuss how to relaunch Italian football both from a technical and an economic point of view in order to try to return to being competitive in Europe as well. But on Saturday in Trento there will also be other personalities from football Italy. Like Pierluigi Collina (Sala Depero, 12 noon) in “The World Referee” and Fabio Capello (17.30, Teatro Sociale) engaged in “Sewing the game” with the stylist and entrepreneur Brunello Cucinelli. Then space for Bobo Vieri and his friends for the padel tournament in Piazza Fiera from 15.30. Great day of blue football also on Sunday. It will be up to Paolo Maldini at 2 pm to fill the Teatro Sociale with the “Milan champion”, while at 10 am space for the women’s A (Palazzo della Regione) for the “Profession of footballers”.