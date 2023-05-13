“Sports flywheel for tourism development and personal growth” – Sport Marketing News

“Sport is not only a driving force for tourism, commercial and economic development but it is much more: it is a reason to make people grow, to stimulate competition and merit, to stay together, create social value and to educate” . The president of the Lombardy Region said so Attilio Fontana speaking at the ‘Festa dello Sport’, organized by the newspaper ‘Il Foglio’, at the Meazza stadium in Milan.

“Making young people passionate about sports – continued the president – is the commitment that institutions must take together with universities, schools, oratories and recreation centers to stimulate a deep sense of loyalty that only physical activity can transmit”.

“Lombardy – underlined Fontana – is demonstrating a marked propensity to host sporting events of an international nature which represent an opportunity to enhance the socio-economic fabric but even more the best way to make concrete our qualities of organizational efficiency. The Fencing World Championships and the many international initiatives that will take place in Lombardy in the coming years will attract the attention of enthusiasts from all over the world“.

“We are preparing – added the governor – for the very important appointment that Lombardy and Italy will have with the Milan-Cortina 2026 Olympics. It will be an event capable of creating a stratospheric induced: like Expo 2015, investments in the city must evolve it and make it even more attractive but also livable and accessible. We look at the Games as a long journey, a train that passes perhaps every fifty years and that we cannot miss”.

“I am proud of the extraordinary results that Lombard sportsmen are collecting in all specialties. Thanks to our athletes for carrying the name of Lombardy around Italy and Europe” concluded the president.