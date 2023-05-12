Sports help 26 counties in mountainous areas to start soon_Zhejiang Online

Sports help 26 counties in mountainous areas

Follow Fu Yuanhui, go to the mountains and enter the island to use the "prehistoric power"

Source: Sport Tribune





Reporter Lu Yingjian

On May 11, the “Minsheng Bank Cup” 2023 Zhejiang Sports Help 26 Counties in Mountainous Area Series Event Press Conference was held in Hangzhou. The organizing committee awarded swimming world champion Fu Yuanhui as the public welfare promotion ambassador for the event. Following Fu Yuanhui to the mountains and islands, and using “prehistoric power” on the field may become a new fashion in the Asian Games year.

This year’s series of competitions highlights the theme of “National Fitness to Welcome the Asian Games, Confidence and Common Wealth”. A total of 28 games will be set up in conjunction with various provincial sports associations. 2 island counties. The time span begins in May and will continue until November. It is expected that more than 8,000 direct contestants will participate.

The reporter learned that this year’s series of events have undergone iterative upgrades, formulated event standardization, strengthened the brand vision of the event, combined with the construction of mountain sports bases, held the “Asian Games Waiting for You” event, and further integrated the resource advantages of “sports events + communication” . In addition, make full use of the star effect of well-known athletes and meritorious coaches, including Fu Yuanhui and other world champions and Olympic champions, to participate in more in-depth and in-depth events, such as national fitness guidance, “helping referees” for events, and setting up competitions to accept grassroots Master challenges, as well as image endorsement or live broadcast of mountain counties and island counties, etc., to maximize the comprehensive effect of sports events.

At the press conference, the organizer announced the top ten provincial-level sports associations jointly organizing the “2022 Zhejiang Sports Support 26 County Series Events in Mountainous Areas”. According to the relevant person in charge of the Provincial Sports Federation, the event will focus on “sports + regional promotion” through event standardization and visual integration, explore the construction of mountain sports bases, increase innovation capabilities, extend long-term influence, and enhance social reputation.

In 2022, Zhejiang Sports will help 26 counties in mountainous areas to hold a total of 28 events, attracting more than 7,000 athletes to participate; more than 5 million people watched the webcast of the event, bringing direct benefits of more than 25 million through “live streaming” and other forms Yuan, highlighting the comprehensive benefits of diversification of sports events.