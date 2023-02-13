Are you looking for the stars but fear the stables? Oh well, ours will take care of facing the stars and the zodiac Sports horoscopethe week-by-week forecast, combined with advice to feel good and attract fate, or fight it to the best of physical and psychological form.

Read it, if you can, by scrolling through the zodiac signs as you walk, which is stress-relieving and it’s good for the mind.

Edited by the frayed brains of the editorial board Of Sportoutdoor24.

Sports horoscope, week 13-19 February 2023

ARIES

Carnival goes crazy and Aries needs to put on a mask to hide the worries that nag him. You can choose between that of aniba monster, swamp caiman or serial killer. But try to give vent to your instincts with a nice run in the cold, which by the way is great for you, and also helps you lose weight.

VISIT

Bulls need relaxation this week to release tension. In addition to a nice dessert every now and then and long sleeps, the choice is wide: there are perfect sports to combat smart working stress. Jump in!

TWINS

If you can overcome the communication difficulties, you twins can have a great week. Especially if you help yourself with an excursion on snowshoes. If you are a beginner, then find out what to do and what not to do on snowshoes.

CANCER

Enough of the stinginess! It will be a characteristic of your sign but this week could prove counterproductive. Be generous and you will be repaid (even in money). But be generous even on the ski slopes: there is still plenty of snow to have fun! Try the fantastic slopes in Switzerland.

LEONE

After a rough period, the sun, grit and a little luck are seen again. Cultivate it paying homage to Nature by going out for a run outside the house, but remember to massage it, your luck and your leg, with a heating suitable for outings in the cold.

VIRGIN

So-so week, so-so month. The stars will come back to yours, but not now: woo them by strengthening your legs with a series of strengthening exercises, which also help you get your breath back and prepare you for running again!

BALANCE

You are an air sign and in this February you can only be at ease. Take advantage of it to fly on the slopes with a sled, one of the most exciting activities that exists: to feel like an F1 driver, however, you must first learn how to drive a sled, following 8 practical tips.

SCORPIO

Make yourself heard, seen, counted. make it clear that no one should take your wit, friendship, loyalty for granted. Some disappointments are on the horizon, but all the more reason you need to find the motivation to believe more in yourself. Use these 4 tricks to motivate yourself and you will see some good ones!

SAGITTARIUS

Ups and downs mark the week of Sagittarius, in love as at work. but passion is lurking and you should use it to get back to the top after a few downs. For example, you may find the desire to run again.

CAPRICORN

An anxious week, to which only sport can act as an antidote. Go out, play padel, run in the woods, whiz across the snow on a fat bike. There’s nothing more to say, give it a go!

ACQUARIUM

Watch out for Valentine’s Day, it could become a boomerang. What it takes for you to find the strength, suppleness and breath to put yourself in the exact position this love boomerang will return to is an intense workout with interval training. Oh yeah!

PESCI

Fun week, if you know how to grasp the ironic side of life: In the sense that from blows you can draw laughter and lessons to turn your life upside down and transform it for the better, getting out of the shallows of recent times. The stars are with you, take the opportunity to lose weight by running.

READ ALSO

Advertising