Sports investment is booming among superstars – sport.ORF.at

Sports

The billion-dollar business of professional sport is now not only attracting celebrities from every category as investors in North America. “Deadpool” actor Ryan Reynolds first steered the Welsh football club Wrexham into the international limelight with his investments and has now also become an investor in Alpine in Formula 1. But not only Hollywood, also sports stars act as donors.

