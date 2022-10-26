Original title: Sports Lianliankan丨9 teams have been generated in the top 16 of the Champions League: Paris, Chelsea and Juventus are eliminated

[UEFA Champions League]Messi + Mbappe both scored 2 shots and 2 passes Neymar scored 7-2 to qualify

Messi scored on the outside of his instep

Mbappe curls the ball into the far corner

In the early morning of October 26, Beijing time, in the fifth round of Group H of the UEFA Champions League, Paris played against Maccabi Haifa at home. In the first half, Mbappe assisted Messi to score, then Mbappe and Neymar scored two goals in a row, Sek scored a header and scored one point, and Messi scored twice with a long shot! In the second half, Sek scored a header to complete the double-ring, Ashraf assisted Mbappe and scored another goal, Neymar made an own goal, Messi assisted Soler and scored another victory! Messi and Mbappe both scored 2 shots and 2 passes in this game, Paris Saint-Germain 7-2 Maccabi Haifa qualified ahead of schedule!

[Champions League]Lost 3 goals in the first half!Juventus 3-4 Benfica group out early

Rafa Silva hits the ball

At 3:00 a.m. on October 26th, Beijing time, in the fifth round of Group H of the Champions League group stage, Juventus played against Benfica away. In the first half, Antonio Silva opened the scoring, Keane Jr. equalized, and then Cuadrado sent a handball, Joao Mario scored and Rafa Silva scored a goal. Juventus trailed Benfica 1-3 at halftime. In the second half, Rafa Silva had another victory, Milik and McKennie each scored a goal, and finally Juventus lost to Benfica 3-4 away. After this round, Juventus continued to rank third in the group, missed the group stage one round ahead of schedule, and will compete for the Europa League seat in the next round.

[UEFA Champions League]Leon rides a dragon for thousands of miles! AC Milan 4-0 away Zagreb rises to second place

Leo’s one-stop contribution

At 3:00 a.m. on October 26, Beijing time, in the fifth round of Group E of the 2022-23 Champions League group stage, AC Milan played against Dinamo Zagreb. In the first half, Gabia flew a header and scored. In the second half, Leo made a one-stop contribution. Tonali made a point shot from Giroud. Then Leo caused Ljubicic to own an own goal, Krunic and Rebic lost a single shot, and finally AC Milan 4-0 Dinamo Zagreb, rose to second in the group.

[UEFA Champions League]Mahrez misses point, Manchester City draws to lock top-placed Dortmund to qualify

Mahrez is blocked by Kerber from the penalty kick after being tackled by Emre Can

At 3:00 a.m. on October 26th, Beijing time, the fifth round of the 2022-23 Champions League Group G will be played at the Iduna Signal Park Stadium. Manchester City will challenge Dortmund away. Mukoko missed a good chance in the first half and Mahrez missed a point in the second half. In the end, Manchester City drew 0-0 with Dortmund away. In terms of the Group G standings, Manchester City secured the top spot in the group with 11 points, and Dortmund ranked second with 8 points to advance ahead of schedule.

[UEFA Champions League]Kovacic’s contribution to the Havertz World Wave Chelsea 2-1 Salzburg qualified ahead of schedule

Havertz World Wave

At 0:45 on October 26, Beijing time, Chelsea played against Red Bull Salzburg in the fifth round of Group E of the Champions League group stage. In the first half, Kovacic scored and Aubameyang missed a single shot. In the second half, Adamu equalized the score, and then he had a second goal line rescue. Aubameyang missed a single shot again, and Havertz made a long-range shot. At the end of the game, Chelsea 2-1 Red Bull Salzburg.

[UEFA Champions League]Werner’s contribution to Brazil’s double star scored Real Madrid’s 2-3 loss to Leipzig and suffered their first defeat of the season

Nkunku’s goal

At 3:00 a.m. on October 26th, Beijing time, in the fifth round of the UEFA Champions League group stage, Real Madrid played away to Leipzig Red Bull. In the first half, Gwadior scored with a header. Yicheng, Werner made a contribution in the second half, Rodrigo shot in stoppage time, and finally Real Madrid away 2-3 Leipzig Red Bull.

Other game scores

UEFA Champions League Group F Round 5

Celtic 1-1 Shakhtar Donetsk

Champions League Group G Round 5

Sevilla 3-0 Copenhagen

9 seats in the top 16 of the Champions League!Blues Paris Dortmund Benfica qualified this round, with 15 teams remaining to compete for 7 seats

In the fifth round of the Champions League group stage, Chelsea, Paris, Dortmund, and Benfica qualified early this round. 9 seats were released in the top 16. 8 teams including Juventus and Seville were out, and the remaining 15 teams competed for 7 seats. Determine the 8 teams out of the Champions League: Juventus, Sevilla, Rangers, Pilsen Victory, Celtic, Copenhagen, Dinamo Zagreb, Maccabi Haifa. In the fourth round of the group stage, 5 teams were confirmed to qualify, namely Real Madrid, Manchester City, Bayern, Naples and Bruges.

Forgive, Cristiano Ronaldo returns to the Red Devils first team

Because he refused to be a substitute and left the field early against Tottenham, Ronaldo was again brought to the forefront due to his attitude problem. After being punished by being removed from the lineup and delegating training, the Portuguese star finally returned to the first team training. On Tuesday, Manchester United’s official training session photos showed the 37-year-old Portuguese striker, and the captain Maguire, who was injured for many games, also appeared in the joint training.

Durant ranks in top 20 in career scoring

In the game with the Grizzlies, Kevin Durant scored 37 points on the spot, and his career total points rose to 20th on the all-time scoring list.

News in one sentence>>>

●[Chinese Super League]Dalian still leads Dalian 4-0 with two goals from Malcon and Davidson

●[Chinese Super League]Gui Hong scored a goal with Basogo in stoppage time to kill Shenhua 1-1 Guangzhou City

●Official: Former Barcelona coach Setien coaches Huang Qian, signed until the end of next season

●Messi has scored 129 goals in 160 Champions League games, 11 goals away from top Cristiano Ronaldo

●Former coach: Krstic is a good fit for Serie A, McKennie did well at Juventus

●Ajax coach: Poor form in Premier League will not make Liverpool more vulnerable to Champions League defeat

●Goal Net: Karlsdorp will not suffer additional penalties, Roma’s fitness coach will be suspended for 2 rounds

●Xavi: The promotion situation is not in our hands, if we go to the Europa League, we will fight like lions

●OFFICIAL: Brighton and McAllister renew contract until 2025, with a 1-year extension

●German media:Bayern is paying attention to Manchester City midfielder Gundogan and intends to be visa-free next summer

●Reporter: Real Madrid are considering signing Bellingham, Chelsea are also competing for the player

●Man Wan: Man Utd players impressed by how Ten Hag handled Cristiano Ronaldo

●L’Equipe: Milan refuses Meignan to receive treatment from the French team doctor and has recalled the player to the club

Three Pelicans starters miss Zion with hip and lower back bruises

●Leonard’s game today is another off-season and has only played two games so far

●Magic 4 times refused to be the Warriors owner with only one team in mind

Event Preview >>>

Wednesday 26 October

10:00 NBA Regular Season Warriors – Suns

15:00 Chinese Football Association U21 League Shandong Taishan U21 – Qingdao Manatee U21

16:15 The 11th round of the Chinese Women’s Super League Jiangsu Wuxi Women’s Football Team – Beijing Women’s Football Team

16:15 The 11th round of the Chinese Women’s Super League Wuhan Chegujiang University Women’s Football Team – Sichuan Women’s Football Team

19:35 CBA regular season Guangsha-Sichuan

19:35 CBA regular season Ningbo-Guangdong

Thursday, October 27

00:45 UEFA Champions League Group B Round 5 Bruges-Porto

00:45 UEFA Champions League Group C Round 5 Inter Milan – Pilsen Victory

03:00 Champions League Group A Round 5 Ajax-Liverpool

03:00 UEFA Champions League Group B Round 5 Atletico Madrid-Leverkusen

03:00 Champions League Group D Round 5 Tottenham – Sporting Portugal

03:00 UEFA Champions League Group D Round 5 Frankfurt-Marseille

03:00 UEFA Champions League Group A Round 5 Naples-Glasgow Rangers

03:00 UEFA Champions League Group C Round 5 Barcelona-Bayern Munich

